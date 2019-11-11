Legal help available through free online service

by Admin

Your chance to win pro football tickets comes with signing up for MyTrafficMan.net’s

Busted911.com

By MyTrafficMan.net

Getting arrested and taken to on suspicion of DUI or or traffic infractions can be a frightening experience.

Receiving legal advice quickly in such situations is critical says Bellingham-based lawyer Ziad Youssef, owner/operator of MyTrafficMan. A Washington pioneer in using technology to improve access to legal care Youssef has seen hundreds of people sign up for his company free online service, Busted911.com.

If you’re a member and you’re and taken to a local you’ll receive a free call from a lawyer and your emergency contacts will be notified “They say you can make one call, but sometimes that can take hours,” Youssef says

The timing of the free incoming call can vary depending upon the facility, he says, “but even if we can’t call you, we’ alerting your contacts. The wheels get turning right away because you signed up for the service.”

You’ve got questions about Busted911.com. ?

Do I need to pay any money up front? No. This is a free service that allows you to receive up to a $500 value in legal services each time you use it. Do I need to pay the lawyer who calls me? No, the first call to you is free. Depending upon your circumstances, you can take advantage of a free consultation to decide if you want to retain the lawyer. What do I need to provide to sign up? Your name, date of birth and contact information. You also need to designate up to two emergency contacts you'd like notified in the event you land in a local jail. Is my registration area specific? Yes, you'll need to specify the jail you want the service to monitor. How does the lawyer know to call? If your name appears on a roster, a criminal defense lawyer is immediately notified to contact you and help you get released. What if I can't make bail? If necessary a bail-bond company will also be contacted.

Sign up now, get a chance to s ‘Hawks tickets

Sign up this month or before Dec. 29 with Busted911.com and get something extra. No only will you be covered by benefits of the program, you’ll be entered into a draw for two tickets to a Seattle Seahawks home game at Century Link Field.

The next drawing happens Nov. for the Dec. 2 Monday Night Football game against Minnesota. Remaining games for which will be drawn for ticket happen Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. mytrafficman.neton Face for up-to-date details.

For more information about this or other electronic or in- legal services offered the firm, visit MyTrafficMa or call them at 360-734- or send an email to mytr.