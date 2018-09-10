Leopold makes $1.5 million renovation

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Leopold recently highlighted its $1.5 million in renovations. The Leopold was built in 1929 as a hotel and today offers independent retirement living.

Recent improvements include extensively remodeled apartments, a new theater room with a 70-inch TV, a new sun deck and upgraded security and fire safety.

The Leopold, located at 1224 Cornwall Ave., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It offers 91 independent retirement apartments. It also holds community events at its Crystal Ballroom. For more information, call 360-733-3500 or visit www.leopoldretirement.com.