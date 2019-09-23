Library systems offer new online investment research database

by mathewroland

The Whatcom County Library System now offers users access to the Value Line investment research database. The database offers investment-related data, news and analysis for 1,700 stocks of widely covered companies. All you need to access the information is your WCLS library card. Stocks are explored in a full-page report that includes analyst commentary. Each stock report includes timeliness ranking which estimates the probable price performance relative to other stocks. The report also includes a safety ranking which encompasses the company’s financial strength and projected price stability compared to other stocks. The database includes features for those who are new to investing such as the “Find Ideas” feature. This feature helps the user to discover new investment opportunities. “WCLS is excited to offer this highly respected information source to library users digitally, accessible from the comfort of their own home or workplace,” said collection services manager, Lisa Gresham. To access the Value Line database visit https://www.wcls.org/digital-content/