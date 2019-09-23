Library systems offer new online investment research database
by mathewroland
Filed on 23. Sep, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Whatcom County Library System now offers users access to the Value Line investment research database. The database offers investment-related data, news and analysis for 1,700 stocks of widely covered companies. All you need to access the information is your WCLS library card. Stocks are explored in a full-page report that includes analyst commentary. Each stock report includes timeliness ranking which estimates the probable price performance relative to other stocks. The report also includes a safety ranking which encompasses the company’s financial strength and projected price stability compared to other stocks. The database includes features for those who are new to investing such as the “Find Ideas” feature. This feature helps the user to discover new investment opportunities. “WCLS is excited to offer this highly respected information source to library users digitally, accessible from the comfort of their own home or workplace,” said collection services manager, Lisa Gresham. To access the Value Line database visit https://www.wcls.org/digital-content/
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.