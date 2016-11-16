Lighthouse to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Lighthouse Mission Ministries will serve its 93rd annual Thanksgiving dinner to hungry or homeless people from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday Nov. 25 at the Church of the Assumption’s gym, 2116 Cornwall Ave.

The Lighthouse Mission is seeking donations to support the dinner. In the past, the dinner has served around 500 people, but more are expected this year based, on the increased need from the mission’s recent expansion.

In addition to serving dinner, volunteers will deliver turkey dinners to more that 100 homebound seniors.

Donors can contribute online at www.thelighthousemission.org, mail checks to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, 98227. Anyone willing to bake pies for the dinner can call 360-733-5120.