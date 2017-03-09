Lindquist starts terms as Northwest Clean Air Agency chairman

Joe Lindquist, a Mount Vernon City Council member, has started his one-year term as chairman of the Northwest Clean Air Agency Board of Directors. He takes over from Richard Hannold, and Island County commissioner who served as chairman in 2016.

In 2017, the agency is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is responsible for enforcing federal, state and local air quality regulations in Island, Whatcom and Skagit counties. It was founded in 1967 after the creation of the Washington Clean Air Act. More information about the agency is available at www.nwcleanairwa.gov.