Liquor and marijuana license, Aug. 4-18

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Aug, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Bellingham Cider Company, Bellingham Cider Company, LLC, Bryce Hamilton, Jennifer Hamilton, Joshua Serface, applied for a new domestic winery < 250,000 liters license at 2015 Prospect St., Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 424718. Aug. 4.

Mount Baker Distillery, Mount Baker Distillery LLC, Troy William Smith, Dawn A. Hawley, Thomas Everett Smith, Denise Elena Smith applied to add/in lieu/change class on a craft distillery license at 1305 Fraser St. #102, Bellingham. License no.: 408496. Aug. 4.

Red Rum, It’s On Fire, LLC, Andrew Kawamoto, Aaron Michael Roeder applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 113 East Magnolia St., Bellingham. License no.: 355711. Aug. 7.

El Agave, El Agave Fairhaven, Inc, Marin Tirado, Patricia Vega Rodriguez applied to assume a spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license from Dos Padres, Dos Padres Inc., at 1111 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 359784. Aug. 11.

Craft Bar and Grill, Hamid Pooriye-Vali, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1327 North State St., Unit 2, Bellingham. License no.: 086785. Aug. 11.

The Blue Abode Bar, Khart Enterprises Inc, Katy Marjorie Hartmaier, Michael Kurtis Hartmaier, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 2925 Newmarket St., Suite 104, Bellingham. License no.: 424478. Aug. 14.

Jake’s Western Grill, Just Falafel, LLC, Rodney Mark Haywood, Victoria Haywood applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest-beer/wine w/taproom license at 8114 Guide Meridian Road Ste C&D, Lynden. License no.: 402495. Aug. 15.

Fort Bellingham Market & Deli, Trishanjit K Sign & Parvez Sandhu, a partnership, Trishanjit K. Singh, Sandhu Parvez, Baljinder Singh Sandhu applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Fort Bellingham Market & Deli, JKD, Inc. at 1383 Marine Drive Building 1, Bellingham. License no.: 353841. Aug. 16.

Approved

Tanj Farms, 6441 Old Guide Road Ste C, Bellingham, added fees to a 392 marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416572. Aug. 4.

Overflow Taps, 2950 Newmarket St., Ste 117, Bellingham was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 424729. Aug. 8.

Elevens Imports, 8045 Quinault Road, ste A, Blaine, changed location on a 336, wine importer license. License no.: 425360. Aug. 8.

Daqopa Brands, 8045 Quinault Road, Blaine changed location on a 336, wine importer license. License no.: 425359. Aug. 8.

On Rice Thai Cuisine, 209 North Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 366703. Aug. 9.

Discontinued

On Rice Thai Cuisine, 209 North Samish Way, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 366703. Aug. 9.

Kickin’ A Saloon & Dance Hall, 5225 Industrial Place, Ferndale, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 420162. Aug. 9.