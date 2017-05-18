Liquor and marijuana licenses, April 20-May 18

by ehamann

Filed on 18. May, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Green Island Organics LLC, Green Island Organics LLC, Martins Gunars Kaulins, Irene Tamara Kaulins, applied for a new marijuana processor license at 6481 Portal Way #C, Ferndale. License no.: 424678. April 20.

Meridian Superstore, Meridian Super Store Incorporated, Karmjeet Kaur, Baljinder Singh, applied to change the location of a grocery store – beer/wine, sls spirits retailer license from 1873 Main St. Suite 5, Ferndale, to 1873 Main St., Suite 3, Ferndale. License no.: 410023. April 20.

The Birch Door Cafe, Casy & Taria Nagler LLC, Casey Nagler, Taria Nagler, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license at 4192 Meridian St., Bellingham. License no.: 424783. April 24.

Loomis Trail Golf Club, Columbia Hospitality Inc., John Falk Oppenheimer, Deanna W. Oppenheimer applied to assume a direct shipment receiver- in WA only; Spirits/beer/wine restaurant license from Loomis Trail Golf Club, Coastal Hotel Group, LLC, Resort Semiahmoo LLC, per WAC 314-07-035 at 4342 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine. License no. 078000. April 24.

Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club, Columbia Hospitality, Inc, John Falk Oppenheimer, Deanna W. Oppenheimer applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge, off-premises sale wine license at 8720 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. License no.: 076736. April 24.

Semiahmoo Resort, Columbia Hospitality Inc., John Falk Oppenheimer, Deanna W. Oppenheimer applied to assume a direct shipment receiver- in WA only; hotel license from Semiahmoo Resort, Coastal Hotel Group, LLC, Resort Semiahmoo LLC, per WAC 314-07-035 at 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. License no. 072589. April 24.

Illuminati Brewing Company, Fermentopia LLC, Jennifer Kimmerly, William John Jennifer applied for a new microbrewery license at 3950 Hammer Drive, suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 424771. April 27.

Melvin Brewing, MBB Holdings LLC, Jeremy Tofte, Sarah Fayman, applied for a new beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine with taproom, off premises license at 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham. License no.: 424670. May 2.

Taste of India, Gandham Enterprises LLC, Davinder Kaur Gandham, Kewal S. Gandham, applied to add/in lieu/change class on a spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge + license at 3930 Meridian St., Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 072758. May 2.

Red Rum, It’s On Fire, LLC, Aaron Michael Roeder, Andrew Kawamoto, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge license at 113 East Magnolia St., Bellingham. License no.: 355711. May 3.

Dumpling King, Sigeng LLC, Sigeng Chen, Fei Sun, applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only, spirits/beer/wine restaurant license at 1204 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 424363. May 4.

Leader Block Wine Co, Leader Bloc LLC, Heather Michelle Pinkley, Robert John Pinkely applied to add/in lieu/change class on a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; beer/wine restaurant – wine, off premises license at 2026 Main St., Ferndale. License no.: 424150. May 11.

Tandoori Bites, Sidhu Holdings LTD., Anuradha Sidhu, Jagsir Sidhu, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+ license at 505 32nd St., Suite 104, Bellingham. License no.: 079308. May 17.

Approved

Washington Green, 446 West Horton, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 412521. April 13.

Cascadia Gardens, 5373 Guide Meridian Suite F5, Bellingham, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412964. April 14.

Dickerson Distributors, 1313 Meador Ave., Bellingham, alcohol permits, 320, beer distributor license. License no.: 082224. April 20.

Best Buds Gaming Lounge, 1121 McKenzie Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receive- in WA only license. License no.: 424281. April 21.

Nopal Mexican Family Restaurant & Bar, 6104 Portal Way, Ferndale, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver- in WA only license. License no.: 0839121. April 24.

Clandestine Consulting, 5410 Saxon Road, Suite A, Acme was approved for a new 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 414039. April 24.

The Rogue Raven Board Game Pub, 206 West Magnolia St., Bellingham was approved for a new 424, spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+ license. License no.: 423960. May 1.

North Fork, 6186 Mount Baker Highway, Deming, assumed a 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 356578. May 1.

Our Church, 4326 Pacific Highway Suite C, Bellingham, changed corporate name on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 417051. May 2.

Eagle Tree Farms, 1410 Iowa St., Suite 101, Bellingham, added fees to a 393 marijuana processor license. License no.: 422190. May 4.

Twin Sisters Cider, 5421 Strand Road, Deming, was approved for a new 327, domestic winer < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 423086. May 8.

Treedom, 2750 Peace Portal Drive, Suite Z, Blaine, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 413920. May 8.

RB’s In & Out, 2219 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 085067. May 12.

Pizzazza, 1501 12th St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 365061. May 12.

Glenhaven Country Store, 3094 Glenhaven Drive, Suite B, Sedro Woolley, was approved for a new 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 424502. May 12.

CMJ Growers, 5898 Mount Baker Highway, B, Deming, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416055. May 12.

Yong’s Mini Mart, 1422 North Forest St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 422, beer/wine specialty shop license. License no.: 070566. May 17.

Melvin Brewing, 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 466, beer/wine restaurant-beer/wine with taproom license. License no.: 424670. May 17.

Discontinued

Point Roberts Golf and Country Club, 196 Marine Drive, Point Roberts, had a 426 spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge license discontinued. License no.: 083980. April 27.

Diego’s III, 300 North Samish Way, Bellingham, had a 442, spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license discontinued. License no.: 071613. April 28.

Young’s Mini Mart, 1422 North Forest St., Bellingham, had a 422, beer/wine specialty shop license discontinued. License no.: 070566. May 17.