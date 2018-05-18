Liquor and marijuana licenses, April 27-May17

by ehamann

Filed on 18. May, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Jack’s, Daphnes Downtown, Inc, Louise Favier, Brian P. Taylor, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge – application at 217 West Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 426642. May 1.

Probably Shouldn’t Distillery, Probably Shouldn’t Distillery LLC, Mariah Elaine Butenschoen, Steven Shawn Butenschoen, applied to assume a craft distillery license from Probably Shouldn’t Distillery, Steven Shawn Butenschoen at 3595 Breckenridge Road, Everson. License no.: 418539. May 1.

Home 2 Suites By Hilton, Home Lane Lodging Investors LLC, Kathleen Anne Chambers, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, hotel license at 805 Home Lane, Bellingham. License no.: 426305. May 3.

Leader Block Wine Co., Leader Bloc LLC, Robert John Pinkley, Heather Michelle Pinkley, applied to add/change class, in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+, off-premises sale wine, catering license at 2026 Main St., Ferndale. License no.: 424150. May 3.

Noir Wine Bar & Boutique, Burney, Corzine LLC, Debbie E. Corzine, Abbey E. Soderbom, Alvin Roosevelt Burney Jr., applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine, off-premises license at 321 Telegraph Road, Bellingham. License no.: 426507. May 9.

Hundred North, Hundred North LLC, Timothy Shea, applied to add/change class/ in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest lounge-, off-premises sale wine license at 100 North Commercial St., Bellingham. License no.: 071217. May 9.

Redlight, Redlight LLC, Kourtnei McQuaig, Logan McQuaig, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 1017 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 401356. May 14.

Herb’s Cider, Herb’s Cider Inc, Timothy Wayne Alexander, Shama Aasa Alexander, applied to change location of a domestic winery < 250,000 liters, farmer’s market wine sales license from 720 Sunset Pond Lane Unit 7, Bellingham, to 3155 Mercer Ave. Suite, 101, Bellingham. License no.: 425082. May 15.

Evolve Chocolate + Cafe, Evolve Chocolate + Cafe LLC, Christy Lynn Fox, Shannon Allegra Fox, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 1200 11th St., Bellingham. License no.: 086860. May 15.

Chuckanut Bay Distillery, Chuckanut Bay Distillery, Inc, Kelly Neil Andrews, Kristi Andrews, Matthew S Howell, Kelsey Brender, applied to change location on a craft distillery license from 1115 Railroad Ave., #A101, Bellingham to 1311 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 408705. May 16.

Breakwaters, Marine Area 7 Investments LLC, Martha Bray, Melissa K. Bray, Tracy Ann Evans, Whitney McElroy, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+, off-premises sale wine. License no.: 407718. May 16.

Issued

El Capitan’s 1201 Cornwall Ave., Suite 101, Bellingham was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426131. April 30.

Paraty Spirits, 377 West Second St., Sumas, changed location on a 311, manufacturer – liquor license. License no.: 425425. May 2.

Eagle Tree Farms, 6369 Mt Baker Highway, Suite E, Deming, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 416683. May 2.

Cult Cannabis Co., 6061 Portal Way, Ferndale added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 413729. May 2.

Melvin Fairhaven, 1313 11th St., Front C2, Bellingham, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 407016. May 3.

Topnuggs, 5373 Guide Meridian Road, #C1-2, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 41343. May 7.

Bellingham Bells Baseball Club, 1221 Potter St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 477, sports entertainment facility license. License no.: 083343. May 7.

Hesperides, 5411 Guide Meridian Suite, B, Bellingham, was approved for a new 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 412581. May 10.

Yuki Yama, 7471 mt Baker Highway, Maple Falls, was approved for a new 452, beer/wine rest – beer license. License no.: 082945. May 11.

New Sussex Farm, 9759 Weidkamp Road, Suite 100, Lynden, was approved for a new 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 412714. May 11.

Overflow Taps, 106th Fifth St., Lynden, added/changed class/in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 419888. May 14.

Jake’s Western Grill, 8114 Guide Meridian Road Suite C&D, Lynden, added/changed class/in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 402495. May 14.

Hundred North, 100 North Commercial St., Bellingham, added/changed class/in lieu of a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 071217. May 16.

Discontinued

Book Fare Cafe, 1200 11th St., Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 086860. May 2.

Marijuana Club 99, 1215 North Lake Samish Drive Suite 2, Bellingham, had a 394, marijuana retailer license discontinued. License no.: 415674. May 10.

Rec Retreats LLC, 3854 Centerview Road, Lummi Island, had a 3, bed & Breakfast license discontinued. License no.: 423581. May 11.

Blaine Liquor and Wine, 638 Peace Portal Drive, #102B, Blaine, had a 422, beer/wine specialty shop license discontinued. License no.: 402391. May 11.

Birchbay Mini Mart, 8101 Blaine Road, Blaine, had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 410909. May 11.

Artifacts Cafe & Wine Bar, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, had a 462, Beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 405020. May 11.