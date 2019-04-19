Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, April 8-18

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Apr, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Scampi Osteria LLC, Scampi Osteria LLC, Devon Drake, Giovanni Saffioti, Rosemary Saffioti, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 4823 Alderson Road Suite 107-108, Blaine. License no.: 410685. April 5.

The Temple Bar, Blue Eyed Charlotte Inc, Vincent Andrew Lalonde, Jamine Ivy Moss-Owen applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 306 West Champion St., Bellingham. License no.: 84028. April 5.

Moment Tasting Room, Trinn LLC, Torr Lewis, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, tavern – beer/wine, off premises license at 677 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. License no.: 421240. April 11.

Sabores De Mexico Restaurant and Bar, Sabores De Mexico Restaurant and Bar, LLC, Maria De Los Angeles Ayala, Alejandro Daniel Gue Rico, Enriqueta Vasquez de Magana, Javier Magana, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/win rest lounge- license at 1200 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 84811. April 12.

Dollar Plus Convenience Store, Dollar Plus Convenience Store LLC, Gulzar Singh Khandal, Gurpal Singh, Rajinder Kaur Grewal, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 127 West Main St., Everson. License no.: 400619. April 12.

Uptown Art, Studio B Empourium LLC, Brittany N. Richardson, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 810 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 427985. April 16.

Approved

Lynden Grocery Outlet, 144 Bay -Lyn Drive, Lynden, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 428055. April 4.

La Chanterelle Winery, 1911 G St., Bellingham, added/changed class/in lieu of a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 409449. April 5.

North Bellingham Golf Course, 205 West Smith Road, Bellingham, added fees to a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 78958. April 10.

Bellewood Distilling, 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, changed corporate officer on a 351, craft distillery license. License no.: 408920. April 10.

Top Shelf Cannabis, 4712 Pacific Highway, Bellingham, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 417469. April 11.

Stemma Brewing, 2039 Moore St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 427195. April 11.

Starvin’ Sam’s Mini-Mart# III, 102 Columbia St. West, Nooksack, assumed a 371, beer/cider grocery growlers license. License no.: 369274. April 12.

Crossroads, 1263 Barkley Blvd Suite 103, Bellingham, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 401737. April 15.

A Taste of India, 3930 Meridian St. Suite 107, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 72758. April 16.

Leaf and Ladle, 1113 North State St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 411328. April 16.

Menace Brewing 2529 Meridian St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 424323. April 17.

Drayton Harbor Oyster Company Store, 685 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 428074. April 17.

Discontinued

Masquerade Wine Company, 2001 Iowa St. Suite F, Bellingham, had a 327, domestic winery <250,000 liters license discontinued. License no.: 408302. April 5.

Jake’s Barbershop, 124 West Holly Suite, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 424314. April 10.

Culinary Creations, 1210 11th St., Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 410826. April 15.