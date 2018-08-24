Liquor and marijuana licenses, Aug. 10-24

by ehamann

Filed on 24. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Cap’s Lounge, Royal T. Inc., Aaron Michael Roeder applied to add/change class/in lieu of a nightclub license at 209 East Chestnut St., Bellingham. License no.: 350980. Aug. 10.

Babygreens Inc., Babygreens Inc., Nicholas Meza, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1201 Cornwall Ave., Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 427182. Aug. 15.

Bantam, Signal to Noise Ratio LLC, Ben Scholtz, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine rest lounge – license at 1327 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426607. Aug. 18.

Honey Moon, Honey Moon LLC, David Murphy Evans, Anna Landsdell Hall-Evans, applied to add/change class/ in lieu of a domestic winery < 250,000 liters, farmer’s market wine sales, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 1053 North State St., in the alley, Bellingham. License no.: 085203. Aug. 18.

Climbing Wolf, Aslan Brewing Company LLC, Jack Currier Lamb, Megan Lee, applied for a new microbrewery license at 1322 North State St., 102, Bellingham. License no.: 427168. Aug. 21.

Good To Go Meat Pies, Good To Go Meat Pies, LLC, Holly L. Bevan-Bumford, Robert L. Bumford, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 305 Grover St., Lynden. License no.: 426876. Aug. 22.

Issued

Cascadia Distilling, 1600 Kentucky St., Suite C2, Bellingham changed corporate officer on a 351, craft distillery license. License no.: 418684. Aug. 9.

Fourth Corner Neurosurgical Associates, 710 Birchwood Ave., #101, Bellingham, was approved for a new 4, serve employees and guests license. License no.: 427237. Aug. 10.

Mount Baker Vineyards and Winery, 4298 Mount Baker Highway, Everson, was approved for a new 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 426242. Aug. 14.

Herb’s Cider, 1228 Bay St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 337, domestic winery < 250,000 addl loc license. License no.: 426532. Aug. 14.

Evergreen Cannabis, 922 Peace Portal Drive, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 415064. Aug. 14.

Kyoto Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 115 North Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 081141. Aug. 20.

Discontinued

Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center, 1095 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, had a 2, nonprofit arts organization license discontinued. License no.: 423636. Aug. 9.

Mount Baker Vineyards, 4298 Mount Baker Highway, Everson, had a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 license discontinued. License no.: 367150. Aug. 13.

Kyoto Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 115 North Samish Way, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 081141. Aug. 22.