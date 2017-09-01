Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Aug. 17-25

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Cuzin Vinnie’s Vino, Cuzin Vinnie’s Vino LLC, Michael Cimino, applied for a new domestic winery 250,000 liters, farmer’s market wine license at 377 West Second St., Sumas. License no.: 425425. Aug. 24.

Lynden Mandarin Restaurant, Lynden Mandarin Restaurant LLC, Hongying Yang, Yanbin Yue, applied for a new beer/wine res – beer/wine license at 115 Third St., Lynden. License no.: 425414. Aug. 24.

Meridian Liquor Store, BK International LLC, Karmjeet Kaur, Baljinder Singh, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine, sls spirits retailer license from Meridian Liquor Store, Meridian Liquor Store, at 4209 Meridian St., Bellingham. License no.: 362536. Aug. 24.

Issued

Herb’s Cider, 720 Sunset Pond Lane Unit 7, Bellingham, was approved for a new 334, wine distributor license. License no.: 425082. Aug. 17.

Cooperative79, 3900 Bay Road, Ferndale, was approved for a new 16, marijuana cooperative license. License no.: 435093. Aug. 17.