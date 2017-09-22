Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Aug. 25-Sept. 21

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Toakom Asian Bistro, Ying Ruay-Ying Ruay, LLC, Yubphaluk Saeteurn, Vittaya Thammarat, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1255 Barkley Blvd suite 106, Bellingham. License no.: 403878. Aug. 28.

Paradise Market 1, Mt Baker Cafe, Jy & Sy Inc., James Young Lee, Sook Youn Lee, Byong Cheon Jeong, Eun Ja Jeong, Joseph Lee applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Paradise Market 1, Oh Seung Yong Inc, at 6476 Mt Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 353391. Aug. 28.

4051 I502, applied to assume a marijuana producer tier 2 license from The Cannabis Seed Co., Caline J. Bruyn, at 4051 Hammer Drive, suite 102, Bellingham. License no.: 412401. Aug. 30.

Welcome Grocery Store, Patterson Construction Inc., Charles Royal Patterson, Barbara Hubert, added, in lieu, changed class on a beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license at 5565 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 356425. Aug. 30.

Peace Arch City Cafe, Peace Arch City Cafe, a partnership, Kylie Lauren Bestul, John Steven Quimod, applied to change location on a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from 321 H St., Blaine to 658 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. License no.: 414219. Sept. 11.

Peace Arch City Cafe, Peace Arch City Cafe, a partnership, Kylie Lauren Bestul, partner, John Steven Quimod, partner, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine rest lounge + license at 658 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. License no.: 350549. Sept. 14.

Peace Arch Corner, Peace Arch Corner, LLC, Charanjit Kaur Gill, Sukhwant Singh Gill, Fereygoon Pakzad, Mahin Pakzad, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest service bar at 234 D St., Blaine. License no.: 401517. Sept. 19.

Agape Research Wa, Agape Research Wa, LLC, Seth Stromme, Jonathan C. Seth, Wendy Ann Hatch, Hindsale LLC, Robert Kaplan, Maria Kay Kaplan, applied for a new marijuana processor license at 2002 Valley Highway Suite B, Acme. License no.: 416169. Sept. 20.

Agape Research WA, Agape Research WA, LLC, Seth Stromme, Jonathan C. Hatch, Wendy Ann Hatch, Hinsdale, LLC, Robert Kaplan, Maria Kay Kaplan, applied for a new marijuana processor license at 2002 Valley Highway suite C, Acme. License no.: 416132. Sept. 20.

Breakwaters, Marine Area 7 Investments LLC, Melissa Bray, Martha Bray, Tracy Evans, Whitney Mcelroy, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 715 Simundson Drive, Point Roberts. License no.: 407718. Sept. 20.

Approved

Tokeland Growing, 3724 East Hoff Road, Everson, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413923. Aug. 31.

The Pot Shop Bellingham, 2119 Lincoln St., Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 420800. Aug. 31.

Jet City Gardens, 4165 Hannegan Road suite B, Bellingham, changed location on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 425496. Aug. 31.

Genetics 360, 1975 Alpine Way #6, Bellingham, added fees to a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 417321. Aug. 31.

Happy Valley Farms, 5373 Guide Meridian Suite D-11, Bellingham, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412567. Sept. 6.

The Blue Abode Bar, 2925 Newmarket St. suite 104, Bellingham, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license. License no.: 424478. Sept. 7.

Sunset Variety, 3119 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 409650. Sept. 8.

El Agave, 1111 Harris Ave, Bellingham, assumed a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license. License no.: 359784. Sept. 8.

Genetics 360, 1975 Alpine Way #6, Bellingham, added/changed tradename on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 417321. Sept. 12.

Clandestine Consulting, 5410 Saxton Road suite A, Acme, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2, license. License no.: 414039. Sept. 13.

Cannagenesis, 5473 Guide Meridian Road lot A, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413380. Sept. 13.

Trove Coffee, 228 North Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 424960. Sept. 14.

Paradise Market1, Mt Baker Cafe, 6476 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, assumed a 450 grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 353391. Sept. 14.

Mt. Baker Mouth Hole, 7471 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 082945. Sept. 14.

Darling Growers, 3900 Bay Road, Ferndale, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 424381. Sept. 18.

Discontinued licenses

Bromley’s Market, 315 Cherry St., Sumas, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 357839. Sept 6.

Arco AM/PM CSMI #3563, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 070052. Sept. 6.

Sunset Variety, 3119 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, had a 349, direct shipment receiver – in/out WA license discontinued. License no.: 409650. Sept. 8.

Place Sociale Restaurant, 1504 Iowa St., Bellingham, had a 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license discontinued. License no.: 411660. Sept. 13.

Glow, 202 E Holly St. Suite 301, Bellingham, has a 481, nightclub license discontinued. License no.: 403987. Sept. 13.