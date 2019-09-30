Liquor and Marijuana Licenses August 28 – Sept. 20
by mathewroland
Filed on 30. Sep, 2019 in Data, Public Records
Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.
August 28 – September 16
Applied
Playdate, Robert Birkhahn, Amisha Parekh, Breanna Carson, Eugene Carson applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 427882
Brimstone LLC, Sean Mkee and Hannah Schooler applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge. License no.: 402659
Mix It Up Tasty, Michael TaylorHelen Neville applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 426962
The Welcome Store, Amritpal Sidhu applied for a grocery store-beer/wine; snack bar. License no.: 356425
Maple Fuels Wash-a-ton, Bruce Gasarch and Yvonne Gasarch applied for a grocery store-beer/wine; cls spirits retailer. License no.: 079627
Jake’s Western Grill, Brian Michael and Tanya Poag applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 402495
Burgerbrew, Ronald Woo and Lisa Woo applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 400474
Dirty Dan Harris, Myung Kang, Jae Kang and Sang Han applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge; off premise sale win. License no.: 355559
Chandara House, Amphonsey Muongkhoth applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 407137
Ovk LLC, applied for a marijuana processor. Permit no.: 420287
Approved
Perecan Farm, 5373 Guide Meridian Rd., approved for a 390, marijuana producer tier 1. Permit no.: 413667
Frosty Inn, 7461 Mt Baker Hwy, approved for a 424 spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 428666
Burnt Ends, 8082 Guide Meridian Rd. approved for a spirits/br/wn rest service bar. Permit no.: 426960
Blue Pac, 4770 Pacific Hwy. approved for a 394, marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 420908
Blue Iron Street LLC, 2018 Iron St., approved for a 394, marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 415470
Blue Guide LLC, 5655 Guide Meridian St. approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413314
Liquor and Wine Store, 3119 Old Fairhaven Pkwy. Approved for a 450, grocery store-beer/wine. Permit no.: 409650
Pepper Sisters, 1055 N Sate St. approved for a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 077715
Aslan Brewing Company, 1330 N Forest St. approved for a 332 microbrewery. Permit no.: 411480
Fujisan Sushi, 1216 Harris Ave., approved for a 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 427535
The Little Oasis LLC, 4260 Cordata Pkwy., approved for a 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 410693
The Black Cat, 1200 Harris Ave., approved for a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 361140
2020 Solutions on the Guide, 5655 Guide Meridian St. approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413314
2020 Solutions on Iron Street, 2018 Iron St., approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 415470
Simmering Tava, 1311 N State St., approved for a 350, direct shipment reciever-in WA only. Permit no.: 413729
Cult Cannabis Co., 6061 Portal Way, approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413729
Mt Baker Homegrown LLC, 1761 W Bakerview Rd., approved for a 391, marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 421303
Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., approved for a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 411359
SubX, 1419 Whitehorn St., approved for a 391, marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 412111
August 26 – September 20
Discontinued
Uptown Art Studio, 800 Harris Ave, discontinued 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 424052
Majestic Dharma Forest, 1027 N Forest St., discontinued 2, non-profit arts organization. Permit no.: 407647
Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., discontinued 305, direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 411359
Hundred North, 100 N Commercial St, discontinued 349 direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Permit no.: 071217
