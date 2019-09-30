Liquor and Marijuana Licenses August 28 – Sept. 20

by mathewroland

Filed on 30. Sep, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

August 28 – September 16

Applied

Playdate, Robert Birkhahn, Amisha Parekh, Breanna Carson, Eugene Carson applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 427882

Brimstone LLC, Sean Mkee and Hannah Schooler applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge. License no.: 402659

Mix It Up Tasty, Michael TaylorHelen Neville applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 426962

The Welcome Store, Amritpal Sidhu applied for a grocery store-beer/wine; snack bar. License no.: 356425

Maple Fuels Wash-a-ton, Bruce Gasarch and Yvonne Gasarch applied for a grocery store-beer/wine; cls spirits retailer. License no.: 079627

Jake’s Western Grill, Brian Michael and Tanya Poag applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 402495

Burgerbrew, Ronald Woo and Lisa Woo applied for a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 400474

Dirty Dan Harris, Myung Kang, Jae Kang and Sang Han applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge; off premise sale win. License no.: 355559

Chandara House, Amphonsey Muongkhoth applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 407137

Ovk LLC, applied for a marijuana processor. Permit no.: 420287

August 28 – September 16

Approved

Perecan Farm, 5373 Guide Meridian Rd., approved for a 390, marijuana producer tier 1. Permit no.: 413667

Frosty Inn, 7461 Mt Baker Hwy, approved for a 424 spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 428666

Burnt Ends, 8082 Guide Meridian Rd. approved for a spirits/br/wn rest service bar. Permit no.: 426960

Blue Pac, 4770 Pacific Hwy. approved for a 394, marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 420908

Blue Iron Street LLC, 2018 Iron St., approved for a 394, marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 415470

Blue Guide LLC, 5655 Guide Meridian St. approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413314

Liquor and Wine Store, 3119 Old Fairhaven Pkwy. Approved for a 450, grocery store-beer/wine. Permit no.: 409650

Pepper Sisters, 1055 N Sate St. approved for a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 077715

Aslan Brewing Company, 1330 N Forest St. approved for a 332 microbrewery. Permit no.: 411480

Fujisan Sushi, 1216 Harris Ave., approved for a 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 427535

The Little Oasis LLC, 4260 Cordata Pkwy., approved for a 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 410693

The Black Cat, 1200 Harris Ave., approved for a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ Permit no.: 361140

2020 Solutions on the Guide, 5655 Guide Meridian St. approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413314

2020 Solutions on Iron Street, 2018 Iron St., approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 415470

Simmering Tava, 1311 N State St., approved for a 350, direct shipment reciever-in WA only. Permit no.: 413729

Cult Cannabis Co., 6061 Portal Way, approved for a 394 marijuana retailer. Permit no.: 413729

Mt Baker Homegrown LLC, 1761 W Bakerview Rd., approved for a 391, marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 421303

Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., approved for a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 411359

SubX, 1419 Whitehorn St., approved for a 391, marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 412111

August 26 – September 20

Discontinued

Uptown Art Studio, 800 Harris Ave, discontinued 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 424052

Majestic Dharma Forest, 1027 N Forest St., discontinued 2, non-profit arts organization. Permit no.: 407647

Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., discontinued 305, direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 411359

Hundred North, 100 N Commercial St, discontinued 349 direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Permit no.: 071217