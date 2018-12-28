Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Dec. 17-28

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Starbuds, applied to change the location of a marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement license from 2119 Lincoln St. to 141 Samish Way Suite 145, Bellingham. License no.: 420800. Dec. 19.

California Tacos and Fresh Juices, Ms Family Inc., Marco V. Nunes Oregel, Sonia Seutz, Don A. Seutz, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 4252 Cordata Parkway, Suit 104, Bellingham. License no.: 427843. Dec. 20.

Issued

Milano’s Restaurant, 9990 Mount Baker Highway, Deming, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 076246. Dec. 18.

Green Lion Gardens LLC, 9424 Garrison Road, Sumas, changed location on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 427833. Dec. 18.

Oz Gardenz, 5373 Guide Meridian Road #C1-2, Bellingham, assumed a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 413434. Dec. 20.

Green Dreamer, 4055 Hammer Drive Suite 103, Bellingham, added fees to a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 413469. Dec. 20.

Fringe Brewing, 5640 Third Ave., Ferndale, was approved for a new 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 426369. Dec. 26.

Discontinued

Taste of India, 3930 Meridian St., Suite 107, Bellingham, has a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 072758. Dec. 20.

Brotha Dudes The Kick Back’, 3098 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 076635. Dec. 20.

RX-Mart Pharmacy, 300 Sunset Drive East, Bellingham, had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 352701. Dec. 31.

Inyo Vineyard And Winery, 3337 Agate Heights Road, Bellingham, had a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license discontinued. License no.: 407587. Dec. 31.