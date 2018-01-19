Liquor and Marijuana licenses, Dec. 18-Jan. 19

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Jan, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Rumors Cabaret, Wayne Joseph Miller, applied to add/change class/in lieu of on a nightclub license at 1119 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 080743. Dec. 27.

Breeze Trees LLC, applied to change location on a marijuana producer tier 1; marijuana processor license from 2418 West Safari Lane Suite A, Deer Park to 4839 Guide Meridian, Bellingham. License no.: 415684. Dec. 29.

Lost Giants Cider Company, Lost Giants Cider Company, LLC, Abraham Ebert, Christopher Lee Noskoff, Amber Noskoff, Bradly Steven Wilske, applied for a new domestic winery < 250,000 liters; snack bar license at 1200 Meador Ave Building 0, Bellingham. License no.: 425660. Jan. 2.

Moga Growers, applied to change location of a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor licesnse from 7836 Goodwin Road, Everson, to 5461 Guide Meridian, Bellingham. License no.: 416957. Jan. 12.

Approved

Smoking Crow, 4264 Pacific Highway, Bellingham, added/change trade name on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422139. Dec. 19.

Cult Cannabis Co., 6061 Portal Way, Ferndale, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 413729. Dec. 21.

In the Kitchen, 202 Unity St., Suite 101, Bellingham, was approved for in lieu of a 332, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 404179. Dec. 26.

The Bourbon, 108 West main St., Everson, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 355145. Dec. 27.

Almojera Farms, 4593, Bay Road Suite B, Blaine, was approved for a new 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 416571. Dec. 27.

Trove Coffee, 288 North Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved to add/change class/in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 424960. Jan. 2.

Terpene Transit, 3921 Spur Ridge Lane, Bellingham, changed location on a 387, marijuana transportation license. License no.: 426061. Jan. 2.

Sweet Bellingham, 1005 Harris Ave., Bellingham was approved for a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 425823. Jan. 3.

Soul Sugar Kitchen, 4055 Hammer Drive, Suite 102, Bellingham, added fees to a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 412617. Jan. 4.

Luxe Thai Cuisine, 5685 Third Ave., Ferndale, assumed a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 082816. Jan. 4.

Bellingham Cider Company, 205 Prospect St. Suite A 105, Bellingham, was approved to add/change class/ in lieu of a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 4247187. Jan. 5.

Club 202, 202 East Holly St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 403987. Jan. 10.

Cosmos Cafe and Catering, 1151 North State St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 418748. Jan. 11.

Discontinued

The Bourbon, 108 West Main St., Everson, had a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license discontinued. License no.: 355145. Dec. 27.

Rusty Bucket Pub and Grub, 330 Cherry St., Building, Sumas, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 423523. Dec. 28.

Glenhaven Country Store, 3094 Glenhaven Drive, Sedro Woolley, had a 422, beer/wine specialty shop discontinued. License no.: 356202. Dec. 28.

Bob’s Burger & Brew – Ferndale, 1781 Main St., Ferndale, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 076112. Jan. 3.

Good Burger, 5687 Third Ave., Ferndale, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 409178. Jan. 4.