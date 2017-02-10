Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Dec. 29-Jan. 19

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied license activity

Tanj Farms, Tanj Farms LLC, Eric David Cameron, Keith Hernandez, Devina Hernandez, Treina Marie Aronson applied to add/change class/in lieu a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor license at 6441 Old Guide Road Suite C, Bellingham. License no.: 416572. Dec. 29.

La Gloria Restaurant, Petra Apreza, applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge +, kegs to go, off premises – private label wine, catering license at 4140 Meridian St., Suite 100, Bellingham. License no.: 402911. Dec. 29.

Neto’s Market & Bakery, Petra Apreza applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine; snack bar license at 2612 West Maplewood Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 401801. Dec. 29.

Las Gloria Market, Apreza Petra applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in/out Washington; beer/cider grocery growlers; grocery store – beer/wine license at 4140 Meridian St., Suite 110-120, Bellingham. License no.: 087513. Dec. 29.

Stravin’ Sam’s #111, Convenience on the Go, Inc., Dorine G. Boulos, Victor M. Boulos Jr., Ana Cristina B. Gholam, Yanni Gebran Gholam applied to add/change of class/in lieu a grocery store – beer/wine; beer/cider grocery growlers license at 102 Columbia St. West, Nooksack. License no.: 369274. Jan. 5.

Rhodes Cafe, Team Dujmo LLC, Brian Walter Dujmovich, Lorrie Maw Dujmovich applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license at 1046 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. License: 070197. Jan. 6.

Pepper Sisters, Pepper Sisters, Inc., Susan L. Albert, applied to add/change class/in lieu a direct shipment receiver-in/out Washington; spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license at 1055 North State St., Bellingham. License: 077715. Jan. 17.

Best Buds Gaming Lounge, Best Buds Gaming Lounge LLC, Hugh H. Newmark, Alexis Ritz, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in Washington only; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license at 1121 McKenzie Ave., Bellingham. License: 424281. Jan. 19.

Camber, Tony’s Coffees & Teas, Inc., Robert Marvin Elliott, Martha Jean Elliott, Todd Patrick Elliot, Terri Raimondi Elliott, Marguerite Lyn Baker, Mark Douglas Baker applied for a new beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license at 221 West Holly St., Bellingham. License: 424200. Jan. 23.

Captain Bellingham, Captain Bellingham Inc., Dae Seob Kim, Ling Yun Zhu applied for a new beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license at 300 North Samish Way, Bellingham. License: 071613. Jan. 24.

Approved license activity

Terpene Transit, 2200 Pacific St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 387,marijuana transporter license. License: 420418. Dec. 28.

Maple Falls Spirits, 407 West Second St., Unit 110, Sumas, changed corporate officer on 331, manufacturer – liquor license. License: 418690. Dec. 29.

Arco AM/PM CMSI #3563, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License: 070052. Dec. 29.

Mt. Baker Growers, 4905 Guide Meridian Road, #3, Bellingham, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License: 416153. Jan. 3.

Empire, 6481 Portal Way Unit B, Ferndale, changed corporate name on a 393, marijuana corporate name license. License: 421485. Jan. 3.

Empire, 6481 Portal Way Unit B, Ferndale, added/changed tradename on a 393, marijuana processor license. License: 421485. Jan. 3.

Satori, 100 East Maple St., Suite A, Bellingham, added/changed name on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License: 421616. Jan. 10.

Western Bud, 1401 Iowa St., Bellingham added/changed tradename on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License: 421707. Jan. 13.

Menace Brewing, 2529 Meridian St., Bellingham changed location on a 332, microbrewery license. License: 424323. Jan. 13.

Washington Green, 446 West Horton, Bellingham, was approved for a new 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License: 412521. Jan. 17.

AB Crepes, 1311 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in Washington only license. License: 424143. Jan. 19.

Discontinued licenses

Yorky’s Grocery III, 1501 12th St., Bellingham had a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out Washington discontinued. License: 365061. Dec. 28.

Crave’N Burgers & Brew, 7471 Mount Baker Highway, Maple Falls, had a 466, beer/wine restaurant-beer/wine/taproom license discontinued. License: 082945. Jan. 12.