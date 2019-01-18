Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Dec. 31-Jan. 18

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Lynden Arco, CM Ventures, Inc, Jaswinder S. Mahil, Kulvinder Kaur, Paramjit Bhullar, Palvinder Chhokar applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Arco AM/PM, Lynden, Jay Corp at 8247 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. License no.: 078058. Jan. 3.

Valley Tap House, Valley Tap House LLC, Joan Kathleen Hammer, Cynthia Louise Morgan, Kevin Lawrence Morgan, applied for a new tavern – beer.wine, off premises license at 115 Kirsch Drive, Everson. License no.: 427836. Jan. 9.

Bantam, Signal to Noise Ratio LL, Benjamin Scholtz, applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1327 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426607. Jan. 10.

Blue Guide LLC, The Green Pot LLC, applied to assume a marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement license from 2020 Solutions on the Guide, at 5655 Guide Meridian Suite A, Bellingham. License no.: 413314. Jan. 11.

Convenience First, Convenience First LLC, Prabjot Singh Jhuty, Jaswinder Kaur, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Deming Quick Stop, RM Shell Co. and 4985 Mount Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 363357. Jan. 14.

Birch Bay Liquor Store, Terra L. Zuidmeer, Terra Lynn Zuidmeer, applied to change location of a beer/wine specialty shop, CLS spirits retailer, from 7832 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine to 7868 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine. License no.: 079756. Jan. 14.

Queen Bee Cannabis, applied to change location of a marijuana producer tier 1, marijuana processor license from 4051 Hammer Drive Suite 103, Bellingham to 4051 Hammer Drive Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 426545. Jan. 17.

Issued

Dank of America, 2530 Peace Portal Drive Suite B, Blaine, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422817. Dec. 27.

The Filling Station, 716 Alabama St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 427588. Dec. 28.

Anmly, 119 North Commercial St. Suite 130, Bellingham, assumed a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 406836. Jan. 4.

M!X, 2925 Newmarket St. Suite 107, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 427469. Jan. 8.

Fine Detail Greenway, 3863 Hannegan Road Suite 106, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412400. Jan. 14.

Whiskeys, 1304 12th St., Bellingham, assumed a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 359135. Jan. 15.

Dickerson Distributors, 1313 Meador Ave., Bellingham, was approved for alcohol permits for a 320, beer distributor license. License no.: 082224. Jan. 17.

Alfhild Ventures LLC, 4165 Hannegan Road Suite A101, Bellingham, changed location on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 421881. Jan. 17.

Discontinued

Brotha Dudes, 202 East Holly St., Suite 117, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver – in WA only license discontinued. License no: 407184. Jan. 2.

Eat Restaurant and Bar, 1200 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 084811. Jan. 9.

Boscoe’s, 118 West Holly St., Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 408697. Jan. 11.

Big Kmart #3133, 1001 Sunset Drive, Bellingham, had a 450, grocery store – Beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 366319. Jan. 11.