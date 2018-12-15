Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Dec. 7-16

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Blue Pac LLC, applied to assume a marijuana retailer license from 2020 Solutions, Chris Mcdoniel at 4770 Pacific Highway Suite A, Bellingham. License no.: 420908. Dec. 7.

Anmly, Anmly LLC, Emile Diffley, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Torre, Salish Marketing LLC Co., at 119 North Commercial St., Suite 130, Bellingham. License no.: 406836. Dec. 7.

Blue Guide LLC, applied to assume a marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement license from 2020 Solutions on the Guide, The Green Pot LLC, at 5655 Guide Meridian Suite A, Bellingham. License no.: 413314. Dec. 11.

Blue Iron Street LLC, applied to assume a marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement license from 2020 Solutions, ATL Industries LLC, at 2018 Iron St., Suite A, Bellingham. License no.: 415470. Dec. 12.

Boston’s the Gourmet Pizza Restaurant and Sport, Prairie Brothers, LLC, Kuljeet Singh Dhillow, Sukhdeep Kaur Dhillow, Lal Singh Brar, Jasvinder Kaur Brar, Kumar Rakesh, Manjit Paul, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+, kegs to go license at 70 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham. License no.: 086744. Dec. 13.

Approved

The Cabin Tavern, 307 West Holly, Bellingham, added/changed class/in lieu of a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 363662. Dec. 6.

Babygreens Plant Shop and Cafe, 1201 Cornwall Ave., Suite 103, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 427182. Dec. 6.

Victory Gardens and Nursery, 4051 Hammer Drive, Suite 101, Bellingham, added/changed class/in lieu of a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412401. Dec. 11.

American Mary, 1215 North Lake Samish Drive Unit 1, Bellingham, changed corporate name on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422930. Dec. 12.

Discontinued

Salish Sativas, 5373 Guide Meridian Suite D1, D1 Bellingham, had a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license discontinued. License no.: 415914. Dec. 6.