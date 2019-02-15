Liquor and marijuana licenses, Feb. 1-14

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Feb, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

The Islander Store, Bradley R. OMalley, Debra OMalley, applied for added/change of class/ in lieu of a grocery store – beer/wine, direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits retailer license at 2106 South Nugent Road, Lummi Island. License no.: 358690. Feb. 1.

Playdate, Eat and Play Enterprises LLC, Robert Birkhahn, Ronald Birkhahn, Gertrude Birkhahn, Richard Carson, Breanna Carson, Amisha Parekh, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway SPC 375, Bellingham. License no.: 427882. Feb. 4.

Drayton Harbor Oyster Company Store, DHO, LLC, Stephen A. Seymour, Judith K. Seymour, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 685 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. License no.: 428074. Feb. 13.

Issued

Silhouettes Salon and Spa, 321 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, added/changed tradename on a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426507. Feb. 4.

The Lil Nut Cafe Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver – in WA only license. License no.: 423523. Feb. 5.

Birch Bay Liquor Store, 7868 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine, changed location on a 422, beer/wine specialty shop. License no.: 428056. Feb. 7.

Discontinued

Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave., Bellingham, had a 349, direct shipment receiver – in/out WA license discontinued. License no.: 360892. Feb. 6.