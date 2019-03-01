Liquor and marijuana licenses, Feb. 15-28

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Mar, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Uptown Art, Studio B Empourium LLC, Brittany N. Richardson, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1310 9th St Suite 810, Bellingham. License no.: 427985. Feb. 15.

Simmering Tava, Rajat Damani, Rajat Damani, Ann Whitney Damani-McKinney applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1311 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 410072. Feb. 19.

The Local, Menace Industries LLC, Benjamin Jacob Buccarelli, Brandon Jerome Peterson, Thomas Spencer Raden, applied to add/change class/ in lieu on a spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1425 and 1427 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 400974. Feb. 22.

Stemma Brewing, Stemma Brewing Company Inc., Jason Harper, Kimberly Harper, Mark Harper, Allison Harper, applied for a new microbrewery, farmer’s market beer sales license at 2039 Moore St., Bellingham. License no.: 427195. Feb. 25.

Firehouse Arts Events Center, Firehouse Arts and Events Center LLC, Teresa Dalton, Glenn Dehekker, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426772. Feb. 25.

Thousand Acre Cider House, Thousand Acre Cider House, Inc, James Hagemann, Jennifer Hagemann, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, tavern – beer/wine; off premises license at 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 428110. Feb. 26.

Issued

Mt. Baker Growers, 4905 Guide Meridian Road Suite 3, Bellingham, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416153. Feb. 15.

Doctor and Crook, 3969 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 416831. Feb. 15.

The Thirsty Badger, 1501 East Badger Road, Lynden, added/change of class/in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 422843. Feb. 19.

OCK LLC, 6481 Portal Way, Ferndale, assumed a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 420287. Feb. 21.

AAA Grower, LLC, 2010 Grandview Road, Unit B, Ferndale, assumed a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 426454. Feb. 22.

Heavyweight Heights, 5373 Guide Meridian Road, #E2–7, Suite E-2,3,4,5,6,7, Bellingham, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 417024. Feb. 25.

Eagle Tree Farms, 1410 Iowa St., Suite 101, Bellingham, added fees to a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 422190. Feb. 25.

Discontinued

Stoneycreek, 4833 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 424103. Feb. 14.

Loomis Trail Golf Club, 4342 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 078000.

Man Pies, 1215 Railroad, Ave., Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 410108. Feb. 21.