Liquor and marijuana licenses, Feb. 27-March 23

Filed on 30. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Goods Local Brews, Goods Local Brews LLC, Cory Bakker, Molly May Fay, Tim Miller, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine application at 2620 Northwest Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426297. Feb. 27.

Pita Pit, Savage Pita Inc., David W. Savage, Kim M. Savage, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 2426 James St., Bellingham. License no.: 426370. Feb. 28.

Tokyo House, Hoang Long LLC, Trung Hieu Dang, Th Thi Cam Duong, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Tokyo House, Song’s World Service Corporation at 1222 North Garden St., Bellingham. License no.: 076803. March 2.

Yuki Yama, Arww LLC, Robert Hopson, Akane Matsumaru, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer license at 7471 Mt Baker Highway, Maple Falls. License no.: 082945. March 5.

Downtime Taps, Downtime Taps Inc, Tomas Aminnie, Chay Tan, Christina Tan, applied for a new tavern – beer/wine; off premises license at 1730 LA Bounty Drive Suite 11, Ferndale. License no.: 426173. March 8.

Bald Eagle GOlf Club, Bald Eagle Valley Resort Management Inc, Xiao Dan Luo, Li Zhi Yang, Yan Qui, Zhi Gang Ye, Luping Lu, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1350 Pelican Place, Point Roberts. License no.: 426374. March 13.

Wonderful Buffet, Wonderful Restaurant Inc, Qing Zheng, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Wonderful Buffet, Zheng’s Restaurant Inc at 4365 Meridian St., Bellingham. License no.: 406171. March 16.

Bellingham Aviation Services, Bellingham Aviation Services LLC, Vanessa Oliver, George Kolakowski, Nancy Kolakowski applied for a new beer/wine specialty shop license at 4201 Mitchell Way, Bellingham. License no.: 426394. March 19.

Schweinhaus, Open Kitchen LLC, Brandon Robert Bates, applied for a new beer/wine license at 1330 North State St., Bellingham. License no.:411359. March 20.

Saltine, Little Bee Eater, LLC, Craig Steven Serbousek, Valerie Dawn Markus, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 114 Prospect St., Bellingham. License no.: 366515. March 20.

Approved

Mount Baker Homegrown, 3929 Spur Ridge Lane #1, Bellingham, added fees to a 390, marijunana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 412500. Feb. 20.

Primer Coffee, 1400 West Holly st, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 350680. Feb. 21.

Carson Unlimited, 5481 Portal Way, Ferndale, added fees to a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 420287. Feb. 22.

Dark Tower Games, 1431 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 418776. Feb. 26.

Bay Breeze Restaurant and Bar, 7829 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 079539. Feb. 26.

In the Kitchen, 207 Unity St., Suite 101, Bellingham added fees to a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 404179. Feb. 27.

Herb’s Cider, 720 Sunset Pond Lane Unit #7, Bellingham, was approved for in lieu of a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 425082. Feb. 28.

Red Rum, 113 East Magnolia St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license. License no.: 355711. March 1.

AM/PM #7038 Emanuel VII, LLC, 4240 Meridian St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 070052. March 7.

Colophon Cafe, 1208 11th St., Bellingham added fees to a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 077789. March 12.

Subx, 1419 Whitehorn St., Ferndale, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412111. March 22.

Discontinued

Laurel Food Store, 5945 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 351418. March 15.