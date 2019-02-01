Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Jan. 18-Feb.1

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Feb, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Firehouse Cafe, Tumnus Coffee Company, LLC, Aaron Walters, Kate Walters, applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only; beer/wine rest – Beer/wine license at 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426772. Jan. 18.

Victory Gardens Nursery, applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 2, marijuana processor license from 4051 Hammer Drive Suite 101, Bellingham to 4055 Hammer Drive Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 412401. Jan. 18.

El Rey Restaurant, El Rey Restaurant LLC, Meydi Galeas, Yuri Junior Meydi, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 2527 Meridian St., Bellingham. License no.: 407260. Jan. 23.

Endgame Bar and Restaurant, Final Boss, LLC, Michael Lamere, Austin Sines, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 118 West Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 408697. Jan. 24.

Bobs Burgers and Brew, Fusion B Corp, Peter F. Wasley, Pam Wasley, Iree Lee- Sluys, Benjamin Lemons, applied to assume a spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license from Bob’s Burger’s and Brew, Toandgo Corporation, at 202 East Holly St., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 400474. Jan. 25.

Birch Bay Liquor Store, Terra L Ziudmeer, Terra Lynn Zuidmeer, applied to change the location of a beer/wine specialty shop; CLS spirits retailer license from 7832 Birch Bay Drive, Baline to 7868 Birch Bay Drive, Baline. License no.: 079756. Jan. 25.

Playdate, Eat and Play Enterprises, LLC, Robert Birkhahn, Ronald Birkhahn, Gertrude Birkhahn, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, SPC 375 Bellingham. License no.: 427882. Jan. 29.

The Thirsty Badger, The Thirsty Badger, LLC, Layne Anthony Brennick, Lori Wagemaker Brennick, applied to add/change/in lieu a direct shipment receiver-in WA only, tavern – beer/wine, off premises license at 1501 East Badger Road, Lynden. License no.: 422843. Jan. 29.

Crossroads, Crossroads NSEW LLC, Don Gustafson, Margaret Tibbits Gustafson, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 1263 Barkley Blvd., Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 401737. Jan. 31.

Alfhild Ventures LLC, 4165 Hannegan Road Suite A101, Bellingham, changed location on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 421881. Jan. 17.

South Bellingham Buds, 1215 North Lake Samish Drive Unit 1, Bellingham, added/changed tradename on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422930. Jan. 18.

Bald Eagle Golf Club, 1350 Pelican Place, Point Roberts, was approved for in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only. License no.: 426374. Jan. 18.

Hinots Gasup, 6911 Hannegan Road, Lynden, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 358846. Jan. 22.

Lynden Arco, 8247 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 078058. Jan. 24.

Neighborhood Market, 2019 Harris Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 371, beer/cider grocery growlers license. License no.: 353253. Jan. 28.

Main Street Bar and Grill, 2005 Main St., Ferndale, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 355130. Jan. 31.

Deming Quick Stop, 4985 Mount Baker Highway, Deming, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 363357. Jan. 31.

Discontinued

Craft Bar and Grill, 1327 North State St., Unit 2, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 086785. Jan. 23.

Neighborhood Market, 2019 Harris Ave., Bellingham, had a 371, beer/cider grocery growlers license discontinued. License no.: 353253. Jan. 28.

Tasca Del Tinto Iberian Bistro and Importer, 111 West Holly St., Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 406504. Jan. 31.

Main Street Bar and Grill, 2005 Main St., Ferndale, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 355130. Jan. 31.