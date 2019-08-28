Liquor and Marijuana Licenses July 24 – August 16
by mathewroland
Filed on 28. Aug, 2019 in Data, Public Records
Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.
July 24 – August 16
Applied
Wake N Bakery, Andrew Schwehr, David Henson and Jennifer Lynn applied for a direct shipment reciever-in/out WA; beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 428945
DSW Entertainment Inc., Sophia and Dale Willmott applied for a Sppirits/BR/WN rest lounge+ License no.: 355559
Tee & Nee Thai Kitchen, Bunthy and Phatchanee Chunphakvenn applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 407137
Culture Cafe LLC, Patrick Mullen, Irene Lee-Sluys, Douglas and Alan Starcher, Lynn V applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 429019
Pho & More, Berta and Julio Gallardo applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 404311
Fujisan Sushi, Lifu Chen and Miaoyu Zhen applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 427535
In & Out Food Mart, Sanjay Chanan applied for grocery store-beer/wine. License no.: 085067
Salish Meatery, Albert and Bissell Williamson, Alexis Wise applied for a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 401910
Cherry Street Market, Mark and Wendy Kildall applied for a beer/cider grocery growlers; grocery store-beer/wine; spirits retailer. License no.: 361449
Giuseppe’s Al Porto, Diane Louise applied for a spirits br/wnrest lounge+; off-premises sale wine. Permit no.: 406074
The Joint, 1840 James St. Marijuana retailer; medical marijuana endorsement. License no.: 406074
July 23 – August 14
Approved
Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, spirits/br/wn rest service bar. License no.: 359841
Ferndale Grocery Outlet, 1750 Labounty Dr, 372 Combo grocery off prem s/b/w. License no.: 361595
Bellingham Grocery Outlet, 1600 Ellis St. 372 combo grocery off prem s/b/w. License no.: 083281
Saturn Group, 3724 E Hoff Rd., 392 marijuana producer tier 3. Permit no.: 413923
Lynden Grocery Outlet, 144 Bay Lyn Dr., 372 combo grocery off prem s/b/w. Permit no.: 428055
Over Easy, 2430 James St., 2430 James St. 442 spirit/br/wn rest service bar. Permit no.: 418797
Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., 349 direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Permit no.: 428363
Yungane, 1204 Cornwall Ave., 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 424363
RNW Agriculture, 4873 Guide Meridian Rd., 391 marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 417107
Structures Brewing, 1420 N State St. 332 microbrewery. Permit no.: 419642
Strider Solutions, 2435 Strider Ln. 393 marijuana processor. Permit no.: 416832
Heavyweight Heights, 5373 Guide Meridian Rd. 391 marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 417024
Virtual Services, 2018 Iron St., 390 marijuana producer tier 1. Permit no.: 412073
July 23 – August 6
Discontinued
Super Buffet, 4151 Meridian St., 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 085649
North Cascades Institute, 1940 Diablo Dam Rd., 2 non-profit arts organization. Permit no.: 402413
Frank-N-Stein, 902 N State St., 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 087093
The Rustic Coffee and Wine Bar, 1319 11th St., 349 direct shipment reciever-in/out WA. Permit no.: 408514
Yungane, 1204 Cornwall Ave., 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 424363
