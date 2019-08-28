Liquor and Marijuana Licenses July 24 – August 16

by mathewroland

Filed on 28. Aug, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

July 24 – August 16

Applied

Wake N Bakery, Andrew Schwehr, David Henson and Jennifer Lynn applied for a direct shipment reciever-in/out WA; beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 428945

DSW Entertainment Inc., Sophia and Dale Willmott applied for a Sppirits/BR/WN rest lounge+ License no.: 355559

Tee & Nee Thai Kitchen, Bunthy and Phatchanee Chunphakvenn applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 407137

Culture Cafe LLC, Patrick Mullen, Irene Lee-Sluys, Douglas and Alan Starcher, Lynn V applied for a spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 429019

Pho & More, Berta and Julio Gallardo applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 404311

Fujisan Sushi, Lifu Chen and Miaoyu Zhen applied for a beer/wine rest-beer/wine. License no.: 427535

In & Out Food Mart, Sanjay Chanan applied for grocery store-beer/wine. License no.: 085067

Salish Meatery, Albert and Bissell Williamson, Alexis Wise applied for a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ License no.: 401910

Cherry Street Market, Mark and Wendy Kildall applied for a beer/cider grocery growlers; grocery store-beer/wine; spirits retailer. License no.: 361449

Giuseppe’s Al Porto, Diane Louise applied for a spirits br/wnrest lounge+; off-premises sale wine. Permit no.: 406074

The Joint, 1840 James St. Marijuana retailer; medical marijuana endorsement. License no.: 406074

July 23 – August 14

Approved

Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, spirits/br/wn rest service bar. License no.: 359841

Ferndale Grocery Outlet, 1750 Labounty Dr, 372 Combo grocery off prem s/b/w. License no.: 361595

Bellingham Grocery Outlet, 1600 Ellis St. 372 combo grocery off prem s/b/w. License no.: 083281

Saturn Group, 3724 E Hoff Rd., 392 marijuana producer tier 3. Permit no.: 413923

Lynden Grocery Outlet, 144 Bay Lyn Dr., 372 combo grocery off prem s/b/w. Permit no.: 428055

Over Easy, 2430 James St., 2430 James St. 442 spirit/br/wn rest service bar. Permit no.: 418797

Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., 349 direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Permit no.: 428363

Yungane, 1204 Cornwall Ave., 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 424363

RNW Agriculture, 4873 Guide Meridian Rd., 391 marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 417107

Structures Brewing, 1420 N State St. 332 microbrewery. Permit no.: 419642

Strider Solutions, 2435 Strider Ln. 393 marijuana processor. Permit no.: 416832

Heavyweight Heights, 5373 Guide Meridian Rd. 391 marijuana producer tier 2. Permit no.: 417024

Virtual Services, 2018 Iron St., 390 marijuana producer tier 1. Permit no.: 412073

July 23 – August 6

Discontinued

Super Buffet, 4151 Meridian St., 462 beer/wine rest-beer/wine. Permit no.: 085649

North Cascades Institute, 1940 Diablo Dam Rd., 2 non-profit arts organization. Permit no.: 402413

Frank-N-Stein, 902 N State St., 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Permit no.: 087093

The Rustic Coffee and Wine Bar, 1319 11th St., 349 direct shipment reciever-in/out WA. Permit no.: 408514

