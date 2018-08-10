Liquor and marijuana licenses, July 27-Aug 9

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Torre, Salish Marketing LLC Co., Gina Baker, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Torre Caffe, Marialuisa Salvati, at 119 North Commercial St., Suite 130, Bellingham. License no.: 406836. July 25.

Chill Out Cafe, AC Golf LLC, Allan Calvin Koch, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest license at 8169 Cowichan Road, Blaine. License no.: 407894. July 26.

Virtual Services, applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 1, marijuana processor license from 2018 Iron St., Suite B, Bellingham to 3801 Bakerview Spur Bldg 102, Bellingham. License no.: 412073. July 27.

Kismet Cafe, B Wicklund, Inc., Brandon Edwin Wicklund, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine, off premises license at 202 Grand Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 427128. July 30.

Diesel Propagation Inc., applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor license from 4260 Pacific Highway, Bellingham to 6995 Kickerville Road, Ferndale. License no.: 416887. Aug. 1.

Paradise Market, Jagdesh Co., Jaspreet Gill, Sarbjit Gill, Swinderpal Singh Gill, Karandeep Purewal, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Paradise Market1, Mt. Baker Cafe, at 6476 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 353391. Aug. 1.

Kyoto Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, Oz Eatophia LLC, In Sook Oh, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest license at 115 North Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 081141. Aug. 1.

Fringe Brewing, Fringe Brewing LLC, Scott White, Kristin White, Jeff Lazzari, applied for a new microbrewery, farmer’s market beer sales license at 5640 Third Ave., Ferndale. License no.: 426369. Aug. 2.

Tee and Nee Cafe, Tee and Nee Chunphakvenn LLC, Bunthy Chunphakvenn, Phatchanee Chunphakvenn, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 644 Front St., Suite 10, Lynden. License no.: 407137. Aug. 2.

The Smokestack Diner, The Smokestack Diner Inc., Joshua V. McConnell, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 210 West Main St., Suite 1A, Everson. License no.: 427181. Aug. 3

Issued

The Fork, 2530 North Shore Road, Bellingham, added/change class/in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 082269. July 25.

Kelly Grower, 2010 Grandview Road, Unit B, Ferndale, was approved for a new 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 426454. July 26.

The Thirsty Badger, 1501 East Badger Road, Lynden, was approved for a new 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 422843. July 27.

Latitude Kitchen and Bar, 1065 East Sunset Drive, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 424620. July 27.

Leader Block Wine Co., 2026 Main St., Ferndale, was approved for in lieu of a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 424150.

Evolve Chocolate + Cafe, 1200 11th St., Belingham was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 086860. July 30.

Burnt Ends, 8082 Guide Meridian Road, #103, Lynden, was approved for a new 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 426960. Aug. 1.

Hops N Headz, 3207 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, assumed a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 083471. Aug. 2.

Almojera Farms, 4593 Bay Road, Suite B Blaine, added/changed class/in lieu of a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 416571. Aug. 8.

Discontinued

Jag 15, 9424 Garrison Road Unit A, Sumas, had a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license discontinued. License no.: 415941. July 25.

Peace Arch City Cafe, 312 H St., Blaine, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 414219. July 27.

Soul Sugar Kitchen, 4055 Hammer Drive, Suite 102, Bellingham, had a license discontinued. License no.: 412617. July 30.

M. V. Viking Star, Bellingham Cruise Terminal, Berth 11, Dock C., Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 405637. July 31.