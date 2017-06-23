Liquor and marijuana licenses, June 10-22

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Jun, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Good Burger, Good Burger LLC, David B. Trott, Kristen L. Trott, Matthew David, Miriam S. Trott applied for a new spirits/br/wn/rest service bar, kegs to do, catering license at 2054 Main St., Ferndale. License no.: 424149. June 15.

The Pot Shop Bellingham, applied to assume the marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement from The Joint, JWC Enterprises LLC at 2119 Lincoln St., Bellingham. License no.: 420800. June 15.

Bellingham Yacht Club, The Bellingham Yacht Club, Joseph D. Coons, applied to add/change class/ in lieu on/of a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; private club – spirits/beer/wine; off-premises sale win; non-club event license at 2625 Harbor Loop, Bellingham. License no.: 353607. June 15.

Bay Breeze Restaurant & Bar, P S Investment, Inc, Myung Sun park, Yeo-Ok Park applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 7829 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine. License no.: 079539. June 20.

Approved

Tandoori Bites, 505 32nd St, Suite 104, Bellingham was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 079308. June 19.

Growlers Keep, 436 West Bakerview Road, Suite 111, Bellingham, was approved for a new 422, beer/wine specialty shop license. License no.: 422112. June 20.

Illuminati Brewing Company, 3950 Hammer Drive suite 102, Bellingham was approved for a new 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 424771. June 21.

Discontinued

The Railway Cafe, 795 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 418175. June 19.

Tandoori Bites, 505 32nd St., Suite 104, Bellingham, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 079308. June 19.

Black Pearl, 1317 West Bakerview Road Suite 102, Bellingham had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 406765. June 19.