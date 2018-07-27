Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, June 25-July 27

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Jul, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Burnt Ends, Burnt Ends BBQ, LLC, Gabriel Lee Claycamp, Kathryn Claycamp, Joseph Stephens, Robin Stephens, Oleg Vetkov, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 8082 WA-539 Suite 103, Lynden. License no.: 426960. June. 27.

Lynden Arco, CM Ventures, Inc, Jaswinder S. Mahil, Kulvinder Kaur, Paramjit Bhullar, Palvinder Chhokar, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Arco AM/PM, Lynden, Jay Corp. at 6247 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. License no.: -78058. June 28.

Alfhild Ventures LLC, applied to change the location of a marijuana processor license from 9510 14th Ave., South Unit A, Seattle to 4165 Hannegan Road, Suite A101, Bellingham. License no.: 413202. July 3.

Good To Go Meat Pies, Good to Go Meat Pies LLC, Holly L. Bevan-Bumford, Robert L. Bumford, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 128 West Main St., Everson. License no.: 426876. July 5.

Mount Baker Vineyards and Winery, REbecca Lynn Pimentel, Anne Michelle Lang, Doug Lang, Bing Nana, Jiaqi Xu, Hui Qin, Jian Onyang, applied for a new domestic winery < 250,000 liters license a 4298 Mount Baker Highway, Everson. License no.: 426242. July 5.

Mix It Up Tasty, Mix It Up Tasty, LLC, Helen Neville, Michael Taylor, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 215 West Holly St., Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 426962. July 9.

Hops N Headz, Xiyou LLC, Tong Xu, Zenghui Liu, Hengjian Liu, Min Qiu applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license from Osaka Japanese Restaurant, Hops N Headz, at 3207 Northwest Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 083471. July 10.

Taste of India, Uppal Enterprises, LLC, Kamaljit Kaur, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Taste of India, Gandhan Enterprizes, LLC at 3930 Meridian St. Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 072758. July 11.

Diosa Verde applied to change location of a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor license from 2425 Salashan Loop Building 2, Ferndale to 5373 Guide Meridian Suite D11, Bellingham. License no.: 412594. July 16.

Mt. Baker Media House, Mt. Baker Media House, LLC, Sam Bruce Giffin, applied for a new snack bar license at 1230 Bay St., Bellingham. License no.: 427040. July 17.

Best Bud Gaming Lounge, Best Bud Gaming Lounge LLC, Hugh H. Newmark, Alexis Ritz applied to add/change class/in lieu of a spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1121 McKenzie Ave., Bellingham. License no. 424281. July 18.

Front Street Market, Malak LLC, Vinny Bains, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Wassef Family Deli Mart, Faiez, Inc. at 112 Front St., Lynden. License no.: 403135. July 20.

The Fork, OT501 LLC, David Aaron Kas, Nora Christine Kas, Paul R. Lawrence, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+, off-premises sale wine, kegs to go license at 2530 North Shore Road, Bellingham. License no.: 082269. July 23.

Cascade Convenience, CJW Convenience, LLC, Charles Justin West, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, beer/wine specialty shop growlers, keg sales license at 1240 East Maple St., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 425702. July 24.

Skylark’s Cafe, Naples Best – Skylark’s, LLC, Bradley L. Haggen, Kristin R. Haggen, applied to assume a spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license from Skylark’s Hidden Cafe and Wine Parlor, The Donter Corporation, 1308 11th St., Suite B, Bellingham. License no.: 072253. July 24.

Issued

Green Leaf, 4220 Meridian St., Suite 102, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 413886. June 25.

Downtime Taps, 1730 Labounty Drive, Suite 11, Ferndale, was approved for a new 480, tavern – beer/wine license. License no.: 426173. June 25.

Brotha Dudes “The Kick Back”, 3098 Northwest Ave., Bellingham was approved for a new 462, beer/wine reset – beer/wine license. License no.: 076635. June 25.

El Capitan’s 1201 Cornwall Ave. Suite 101, Bellingham, added/changed class/ in lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 1201 Cornwall Ave., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 426131. June 26.

The Fork, 2530 North Shore Road, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 082269. June 27.

Marigold THC, 1606 Halverstick Road Suite A, Lynden, added fees to a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 412559. June 28.

Redlight, 1017 North State St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 401356. July 1.

Whole Foods Market, 1030 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, added/changed class/ in lieu of a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 358743. July 2.

Canndo, 3716 East Hoff Road, Everson, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412430. July 2.

Alphapheno, 8971 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 412104. July 3.

Agape Research Wa, 2002 Valley Highway Suite C, Acme, was approved for a new 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 416132. July 5.

Agape Research WA, 2002 Valley Highway, Suite B, Acme, was approved for a new 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 416169. July 6.

Herb’s Cider, 720 Sunset Pond Lane Unit 7, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 425082. July 12.

Mykonos Greek Restaurant, 1650 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 081296. July 13.

Agape Research WA, 2002 Valley Highway Suite A, Acme, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413293. July 16.

Halibut Henry’s, 4255 Mitchell Way, Suite 107, Bellingham, was approved for a new 450, grocery store- beer/wine license. License no.: 426764. July 18.

Cedars, 2019 Main St., Ferndale, changed corporate officer on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 354208. July 20.

Herb’s Cider, 3155 Mercer Ave., Suite 101, Bellingham, changed location on a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 427136. July 23.

Discontinued

The Fork, 2530 North Shore Road, Bellingham, had a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 082269. June 27.

The Salty Life Provisioning Company, 2620 North Harbor Loop Drive Suite 8, Harbor Mall, Bellingham, had a license discontinued. License no.: 423217. June 30.

Smokin’, 1530 Birchwood Ave, Suite C, Bellingham, had a 422, beer/wine specialty shop license discontinued. License no.: 400064. July 1.

Redlight, 1017 North State St., Bellingham, had a 350 direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 401356. July 3.

Red Truck Beer Company, 8420 Portal Way Unit A3, Blaine, had a 320, beer distributor license discontinued. License no.: 409546. July 6.

Kickin A, 5225 Industrial Place, Ferndale, had a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license discontinued. July 6.

Denny’s 7048, 5720 Barrett Road, Ferndale, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 080548. July 11.