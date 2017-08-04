Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, June 28-July28

by ehamann

Filed on 04. Aug, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Swim Club Bar & Cafe, Hospitality Society LLC, Thomas Grayling Pawlicki, Laura Lacyshane Swift applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn restaurant lounge license at 1147 11th St., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 423938. June 28.

Organic Liberty, All Spark Inc., applied to assume a marijuana retailer; medical marijuana endorsement license from 2020 Solutions, 4264 Pacific Highway, Bellingham. License no.: 422139. July 7.

Mt. Baker Mouth Hole, Mt. Baker Mouth Hole LLC, Jessica Dawn Benson, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 7471 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 082945. July 10.

High End Farms, applied to assume a marijuana producer tier 1; marijuana processor license from Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain LLC at 916 Kentucky St., Bellingham. License no.: 414200. July 13.

Sunset Variety, Sunset Variety LLC, Khalid Choudhary, Farrah Choudhary applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; beer/wine specialty shop, beer/wine specialty shop growlers, spirits retailer license at 3115 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham. License no.: 409650. July 19.

Northwest Ciderhouse, Robert Landry, Robert Landy, Arden Landry, applied for a new domestic winery 250,000 liters, farmer’s market wine sales license at 3151 Velvet Lane, Custer. License no.: 425238. July 20.

Overflow Taps, Overflow Taps, Inc, Joshua Manning Libolt, Madelynn T. Libolt, Jesse Nelson, Kristen F. Nelson, Adam James Stacey, Breanna Stacey, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; tavern – beer/wine; off premises license at 2930 Newmarket St. Suite 117, Bellingham. License no.: 424729. July 24.

Trove Coffee, Trove Coffee LLC, Lorraine Lai-Ting Lai, Wing-Kuen Louis Lai, Yin-Ho Alvin Lai, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 424960. July 25.

Melvin Brewing, Melvin Brewing Bellingham LLC, Jeremy Eli Tofte, Sarah Carey Fayman, William Morrow, Lacey Morrow, applied for a new microbrewery; beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license. License no.: 424670. July 25.

West Coast Cannabis Company, applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 1; marijuana processor license from 2005 Alpine Way Suite 2, Bellingham, to 4161 Hannegan Road, Bellingham. License no.: 416550. July 25.

The Orion, Owls in Oaks, LLC, Jonathon David Mcintyre, Sean David Mckee applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge -, off-premises sale wine license at 311 East Holly St. Suite 100, Bellingham. License no.: 425281. July 27.

Approved

Tanj Farms, 6441 Old Guide Road Suite C, Bellingham, added/in lieu/ changed class on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416572. July 10

Good Burger, 2054 Main St., Ferndale, was approved for a new 442,spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 424149. July 10.

CMJ Growers, 5898 Mount Baker Highway B, Deming, changed corporate officer on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416055. July 11.

Camber, 221 West Holly St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 424200. July 11.

Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 Harbor Loop, Bellingham, added/in lieu/changed class on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 353607. July 13.

Ruckus Room Arcade and Fun Center, 1423 Railroad Ave., Bellingham was approved for a new 473, snack bar license. License no.: 424725. July 25.

Dumpling King, 1204 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 424363. July 25.

Viscro Holdings, 456 West Horton Road, Bellingham, added/changed tradename on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412656. July 28.

North State Street Market, 902 North State St. Suite 103, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 419311. July 28.

Discontinued

Dodson’s Market, 3705 Mount Baker Highway, Everson, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 355445. July 27.