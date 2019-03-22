Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, March 1-20

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Mar, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Lynden Grocery Outlet, Steven Macgregor Jr., Mary Katherine Read, Pamela B. Burke, Geoffrey Rushing, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; grocery store – beer/wine; beer and wine tasting license at 144 Bay-Lyn Drive, Lynden. License no.: 428055. Feb. 28.

Starvin’ Sam’s Mini-Mart #III, 4Gemz LLC, Victor M. Boulos Jr., Dorine G. Boulos, applied to assume a beer/cider grocery growlers, grocery store – beer/wine license from Starvin’ Sam’s #III, Convenience on the Go, Inc., at 102 West Columbia St., Nooksack. License no.: 369274. March 5.

Bubbie’s Treatrs LLC, applied to assume a marijuana processor license from Alfhild Ventures, Alfhild Ventures, LLC, at 4165 Hannegan Road Suite A 101, Bellingham. License no.: 421881. March 8.

Schweinhaus Biergarten, Schweinhaus Inc., Brandon Robert Bates, applied for a new direct shipment receiver in/out WA; direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 1330 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 411359. March 8.

Pita Pit, Savage Pita Inc., David W. Savage, Kim M. Savage, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 2426 James St., Bellingham. License no.: 426370. March 14.

Pizza Hut, Emerald City Pizza, LLC, applied to add/ change class/ in lieu of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license at 104 Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 086749. March 18.

Hannegan Speedway, Mount Baker Motorcycle Club, Inc., Bret Dodd, Kathy Dodd, Hattis Steve, Lillian Harris, Stephani Young, James Concannon, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; sports entertainment facility license at 4212 Hannegan Road, Bellingham. License no.: 359573. March 19.

Makeworth Market, Erin Miah Silversmith, Michel John Borden, Christa Kelso Borden, Karl J. Plank, Jillian Plank, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest-beer/wine w/ taproom license at 1201 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 427999. March 20.

Taste of India, Uppal Enterprises LLC, Kamaljit Kaur, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, beer/wine rest-beer/wine w/taproom license at 3930 Meridian St., Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 072758. March 20.

Issued

RNW Agricultural, 4873 Guide Meridian Road, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 417107. Feb. 28.

Dickerson Distributors, 1313 Meador Ave., Bellingham, was approved for alcohol permits on a 320, beer distributor license. License no.: 082224. March 4.

Happy Valley Farms, 5373 Guide Meridian Suite D-6, D-5 and D-7, Bellingham, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412567. March 6.

Endgame Bar and Restaurant, 118 West Holly St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 408697. March 6.

Stank Town Budz, 5463 Guide Meridian Road, Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422612. March 7.

Western Bud, 1401 Iowa St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 421707. March 11.

California Tacos and Fresh Juices, 4252 Cordata Parkway Suite 104, Bellingham, was approved for a new 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 427843. March 13.

Loomis Trail Golf Course, 4342 Loomis Trail Golf Course, assumed a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 078000. March 15.

Evergreen Cannabis, 922 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 415064. March 20.

Discontinued

Everybody’s Store, 5465 Potter Road, Deming, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 357657. March 13.