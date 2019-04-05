Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, March 21-April 5

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Apr, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Evergreen Liquor Depot, LLC, Evergreen Liquor Depot, LLC, Dakshina Cherwoo, Rakwinder Singh, applied for a new beer/wine speciality shop, sls spirits retailer license at 1255 Barkley Blvd., Suite 107-110, Bellingham. License no.: 410042. March 28.

Maikham, Maikham, LLC, Usanee Sangmanee Klimo, Scott Frederick Klimo, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1125 Finnegan Way, Suite 103, Bellingham. License no.: 428119. April 1.

Potluck Valley Farms, 1106 Cannon Way, Suite C, Colville, applied to change location of a marijuana producer tier 1, marijuana processor license to 2018 Iron St., Suite B, Bellingham. License no.: 416108. April 2.

West Coast Pops, West Coast Pops, LLC, Robbie Curtis Smith, applied for a new beer/wine specialty shop at 2010 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 360393. April 2.

MV Pacific Northwest Cruises, Pacific Northwest Cruises LLC, Kenneth Mccray, Thomas Hofseth, Alexander Eustler, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, spirits/br/wn rest service bar at 2613 South Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham. License no.: 428202. April 3.

Approved

West Coast Cannabis Company, 4161 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no: 425738. March 26.

Southside, 1323 11th St. Frnt C2, Bellingham, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 407016. March 26.

Trove Medical and Recreational, 218 North Samish Way, Suite 103, Bellingham, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 414871. March 27.

El Rey Restaurant, 2527 Meridian St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 407260. March 27.

Firehouse Arts Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 426772. March 29.

Bantam, 1327 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 426607. March 29.

Khush Kush, 4562 Meridian Suite #A, Bellingham, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413145. April 1.

Pizza Hut, 104 Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved for add/change class/ in lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 086749. April 3.

Cobalt Grill and Lounge, 1304 12th St., Bellingham, added/changed tradname on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 359135. April 3.

Blue Pac LLC, 4770 Pacific Highway Suite A, Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 420908. April 3.

Blue Iron Street LLC, 2018 Iron St. Suite A, Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 415470. April 3.

Blue Guide LLC, 5655 Guide Meridian Suite A, Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 413314. April 3.

Pita Pit, 2426 James St., Bellingham, was approved for a new, 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 426370. April 4.

Discontinued

Silhouettes Salon and Spa, 321 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 426507. March 22.

California Tacos and Fresh Juices, 4260 Cordata Parkway Suite 108, Bellingham, had a 473, snack bar license discontinued. License no.: 410693. March 22.

Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 70 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, had a 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license discontinued. License no.: 086744. March 22.