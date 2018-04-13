Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, March 24-April 13

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Apr, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Bellingham Aviation Services, Bellingham Aviation Services, LLC, Vanessa Oliver, George Kolakowski, Nancy Kolakowski, applied for a new beer/wine specialty shop license at 4201 Mitchell Way, Bellingham. License no.: 426394. March 26.

McKay’s Tap House, Classics Pies, LLC, David Anthony McKay, Lydia Marie McKay, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a beer/wine rest-beer/wine w/taproom; off premises, catering license at 1118 East Maple St., Bellingham. License no.: 401543. March 28.

Lost Giants Cider Company, Lost Giants Cider Company, LLC, Christopher LEE< Amber Noskoff, Abraham Ebert, Bradly Steven Wilske, applied for a new domestic winery < 250,000 liters, direct shipment receiver-in WA only; snack bar license. License no.: 425660. April 3.

The Thirsty Badger, The Thirsty Badger, LLC, Lane Anthony Brennick, Lori Wagemaker Brennick, applied for a new tavern – beer/wine license. License no.: 422843. April 4.

New Sussex Farm, New Sussex Farm LLC, Richard Olan Abercrombie, Rebecca M. Abercrombie, applied for a new marijuana producer tier 1 license at 9759 Weidkamp Road Suite 100, Lynden. License no.: 412714. April 4.

Bowls for US/Evergrin, applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor license from 421 Chesaw Road, Oroville to 8972 Frost Road, Suite 420, Sumas. License no.: 416891. April 5.

Lynden Arco, Young Joon Corporation, Keun Hyung Kim, Mi Soon Kim, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 8247 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. License no.: 078058. April 5.

Hokkai Ramen & Sushi, Hokkai Ramen & Sushi Inc, Hoi Ching Wong, Yukmui Lee, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 4277 Meridian St., Suite 102, Bellingham. License no.: 426489. April 6.

Oz Eatophia LLC, Oz Eatophia LLC, In Sook Oh, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 115 North Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 081141. April 6.

Issued

Strider Farms, 2435 Strider Lane Suite 104, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 416832. March 27.

Firefly Lounge, 1015 North State St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 408276. March 27.

Oracle Acres, 4051 Hammer Drive, Suite 103, Bellingham, changed location on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 426545. March 29.

Mt. Baker Gardens, 5497 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 415917. April 2.

McKay’s Tap House, 1118 East Maple St. Bellingham, added/changed class/in lieu of a 466, beer/wine rest – beer/wine w/taproom license. License no.: 401543. April 6.

Desert Quantum LLC, 6481 Portal Way Unit B, Ferndale, added, changed tradename on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 421485. April 6.

Saltine, 114 Prospect St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 388515. April 11.

Lynden KOA, 8717 Line Road, Lynden, changed corporate officer on a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 364206. April 12.

Discontinued

Firefly Lounge, 1015 North State St., Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 408276. March 27.

Saltine, 114 Prospect St., Bellingham, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 366515. April 11.