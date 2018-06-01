Liquor and marijuana licenses, May 16-31

by ehamann

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Victory Gardens & Nursery, 4051 Hammer Drive LLC, Donald Rasmussen, Karen Sue Rasmussen, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a marijuana producer tier 2, marijuana processor license at 4051 Hammer Drive Suite B, Bellingham. License no.: 412401. May 21.

Halibut Henry’s LLC, Halibut Henry’s LLC, Vicki Ann Rogers, Gary Wayne Rogers, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 4255 Mitchell Way Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 426764. May 22.

Kelly Grower, Jaswinder Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, applied for a new license at 2010 Grandview Road Unit B, Ferndale. License no.: 426545. May 22.

Superdave Genetics, Terp Gawd, West Coast Cannabis Corporation, applied to assume a marijuana producer tier 1, marijuana processor license from West Coast Herbs, 2123 King St., Bellingham. License no.: 413223. May 22.

Machete Barbershop, Melky Ivan Vigil, Melky Ivan Vigil, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, snack bar license at 4204 Meridian St., Suite 104A, Bellingham. License no.: 408908. May 22.

Issued

Drizzle Tasting Room, 420 Front St., Lynden, was approved for a new new 422, beer/wine specialty shop license. License no.: 420233. May 16.

Wonderful Buffet, 4365 Meridian St., Bellingham, assumed a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 406171. May 18.

The Beach at Birch Bay, 7876 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine, changed corporate officer on a 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 358634. May 18.

Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 508 Carolina St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 426224. May 22.

Sylvia Center for the Arts DBS Idiom Theater, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 2, non-profit arts organization license. License no.: 426618. May 23.

Trove Medical and Recreational, 218 North Samish Way, Suite 103, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 414871. May 24.

Steakhouse 9, 115 East Homestead Blvd, Suite A, Lynden, changed corporate officer on a 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 078517. May 24.

Probably Shouldn’t Distillery, 3595 Breckenridge Road, Everson, assumed a 351 craft distillery license. License no.: 418539. May 24.

Costco Wholesale #1216, 4125 Arctic Ave. Bellingham, added, changed class, in lieu of a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 424067. May 24

Discontinued

None reported for this time period