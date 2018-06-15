Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, May 28-June 15

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

To & Go Burgers And Wings, Lucky Penny Corp, Peter F. Wasley, Pam Wasley, Evan D. Cooper, Douglas Alan Starcher, Lynn V. Starcher, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 2601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 426842. June 1.

Growlers Keep, Growlers Keep Inc, Paulette W. Petersen, Robert Noyes Petersen, James E. Sullivan, Rachel B. Sullivan applied to add/change class/ in lieu of a beer/wine specialty shop, beer/wine specialty shop growlers, keg sales license at 436 West Bakerview Road Suite 111, Bellingham. License no.: 422112. June 1.

Milano’s Restaurant, Maple Falls Inc., Melissha E. Gasca, Tiago Hassan, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+; off-premises sale wine license at 9990 Mt Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 076246. June 1.

Bellingham Sportsplex, Whatcom Sports & Recreation, Chet Lackey, Clara M. Lackey, Brad Killmer, Debra Ann Killmer, Dave Miller, Erica H. Dascher applied for a new snack bar – concession license at 1225 civic field way, Bellingham. License no.: 425827. June 5.

The Lookout Taphouse, Lookout Taphouse LLC, Anthony Weskamp, Jillian Keahey, applied for a new tavern – Beer/wine; off premises license at 1941 Lake Whatcom Blvd. Suite B3, Bellingham. License no.: 426861. June 6.

Downtime Taps, Downtime Taps, Inc, Chay Tan, Christina Tan, Tomas Aminnie applied for a new Tavern – beer/wine; off premises license at 1730 Labounty Drive Suite 11, Ferndale. License no.: 426173. June 6.

Issued

Noir Wine Bar & Boutique, 321 Telegraph Road Bellingham, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426507. May 30.

MV Salish Express, 355 Harris Ave., Suite 104C, Bellingham, was approved for a 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 426704. June 4.

Dumpling King, 1204 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, approved for in lieu of a 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 424363. June 4.

Breakwaters, 715 Simundson Drive, Point Roberts, added/changed class/in lieu of a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 407718. June 5.

Hokkai Ramen & Sushi, 4277 Meridian St., Suite 102, Bellingham was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426489. June 7.

Milano’s Restaurant, 9990 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, added/changed class/in lieu of a 350,direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 076246. June 11.

Grassin Farms, 3660 Lindsay Road, Suite 1M, Everson, changed corporate officer on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 414230. June 12.

Evergreen Cannabis, 922 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 415064. June 12.

Swell Farmacy WA, 5411 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, was approved for a new 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 424967. June 14.

Discontinued

Meridian Superstore, 1873 Main St., Suite 3, Ferndale, had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 425141. June 1.

7-Eleven #36791A, 141South Samish Way, Bellingham, had a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 411365. June 1.

Tree Frog Night Inn, 1727 Mt. Baker Highway, Bellingham, has a 3, bed & breakfast license discontinued. License no.: 407237. June 4.