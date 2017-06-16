Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, May 30-June 16

by ehamann

Filed on 16. Jun, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Swell Farmacy, Whole Cannabis LLC, Lauren Marisa Mason, Lawrence Randall Mason applied for a new marijuana producer tier 2 license at 5411 Guide Meridian, Bellingham. License no.: 424967. May 30.

Growlers Keep, Growlers Keep, Inc, Robert Noyes Petersen, Paulette W. Petersen, James Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan applied for a new beer/wine specialty shop, beer/wine specialty shop growler license at 436 West Bakerview Road suite 111, Bellingham. License no.: 422112. June 1.

On Rice Thai Cuisine, Ruay-Mungmee Inc., Thitima, Alindogan, Robert Alindogan, Tanatach Foythong, Foythong Sureerut applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 209 North Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 366703. June 1.

BDGA, BDGA LLC, Laura Lacyshane Swift, Thomas Grayling Pawlicki applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in/out WA; beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license at 1143 11th St., Bellingham. License no.: 088473. June 5.

Jet City Gardens, 929 South Harney St., Seattle applied to change the location of a marijuana producer tier 2, marijuana processor license to 4165 Hannegan Road Suite B, Bellingham. License no.: 412639. June 6.

Blue Koi Coffee, Blue Koi Coffee LLC, Jamie A. Huff, Justin L. Huff, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 101 East Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 425002. June 9.

Approved

Sasquatch Cannabis Company, 4911 Everson Goshen Road, Bellingham changed corporate officer on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 416561. June 2.

Moga Growers, 7836 Goodwin Road, Everson, added fees to a 392 marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 416957. June 2.

Beaver Inn, 115 East Holly St., Bellingham, added/in lieu/changed class on a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 078943. June 2.

Costco Wholesale #1216, 4125 Arctic Ave., Bellingham, added/in lieu/changed class on a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 424067. June 7.

Masquerade Wine Company, 3950 Hammer Drive Suite 101, Bellingham, was approved for a new 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 424631. June 8.

Darling Growers, 3900 Bay Road, Ferndale, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2, license. License no.: 424381. June 13.

Discontinued

Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club, 8720 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine, had a 350,direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 076736. May 31.

Goat Mountain, 215 West Holly St., Suite H22, Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 409503. June 12.