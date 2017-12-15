Liquor and marijuana licenses, Nov. 17-Dec. 8

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Dec, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Saltine, Little Bee Eater, LLC, Craig Steven Serbousek, Valerie Dawn Markus, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 114 Prospect St., Bellingham. License no.: 366515.

Luxe Thai Cuisine, Luxe Thai Enterprise LLC, Suphaphorn Nuntalogawithoon, Keskanda Sirisuth applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Luxe Thai Cuisine, Thong Tan Corp. at 5685 Third Ave., Ferndale. License no.: 082816. Nov. 17.

Lake Padden Golf Course, PGC Interbay, LLC, William A. Schickler III, Margaret A. Schickler applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Lake Padden Golf Course, Lake Padden Golf Course LLC, The City of Bellingham 314-07-035 at 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 359841. Nov. 21.

Bay Breeze Restaurant & Bar, P S Investment, Inc, Sun Myung Park, Yeo-OK Park, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 7829 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine. License no.: 079539. Nov. 27.

Bellingham Sportsplex, Whatcom Sports & Recreation, Chet Lackey, Clara M. Lackey, Kerry Thalhofer, Terry Lynn Thalhofer, Dave Miller, Erica H. Dascher, applied for a new snack bar – concession license at 1225 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. License no. 415827. Nov. 28.

In The Kitchen, Che Qualita Enterprises Inc, Jessica Anne Gillis, Matthew Mataio Gillis, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 207 Unity St., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 404179. Nov. 28.

The Local, Menace Industries LLC, Thomas Raden, Benjamin Jacob Buccarelli, Brandon Jerome Peterson, applied to add/change class/ in lieu of a spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1427 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 400974. Nov. 28.

The Bourbon, Silverlining Group LLC, Linda Marie Abitia, Cole Elliott Hilton, applied to assume a spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license from KC’s Bar & Grill, Vernon Keith Kastler, Shirley Jean Kastler. License no.: 355145. Dec. 1.

Mom’s Bar and Grill, Mashool Corporation, Horacio Avila, Maria L. Avila, Champaghn Villalobos, Oliverio Villalobos, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 8874 Bender Road Suite 101, Lynden. License no.: 425904. Dec. 4.

Bellingham Cider Company, Bellingham Cider Company LLC, Bryce Hamilton, Jennifer Hamilton, Joshua Serface, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a domestic winery <250,000 liters; direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+; kegs to go license at 205 Prospect St., Suite A 105, Bellingham. License no.: 425904. Dec. 4.

Dark Town Games, Dark Tower Games LLC, Catherine R. Williams, Nathaniel Harris Williams, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest – license at 1431 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 418776. Dec. 8.

Approved

Peace Arch Corner, 234 D St., Blaine, was approved for a new 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 401517. Nov. 15.

Organic Liberty, 4264 Pacific Highway, Bellingham, assumed a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422139. Nov. 17.

Melvin Brewing, 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 322, microbrewery license. License no.: 424670. Nov. 17.

Soul Sugar Kitchen, 4055 Hammer Drive, Suite 2, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 393, marijuana processor license. License no. 412617. Nov. 21.

Curry House Cafe and Bar, 2034 Main St., Ferndale, was approved for a new 349,, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 083341. Nov. 22.

Welcome Grocery Store, 5565 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, was approved for lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 356425. Nov. 27.

The Black Sheep on Holly, 215 West Holly St., Suite H22, Bellingham, ws approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 409503. Nov. 28.

Craft Bar And Grill, 1327 North State St., Unit 2, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 086785. Nov. 29.

Captain Bellingham, 300 North Samish Way, Bellingham, was approved for a new 462,beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 071613. Nov. 29.

Swillery, 118 West Holly St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 408697. Nov. 30.

Breakwaters, 715 Simundson Drive, Points Roberts, was applied for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 407718. Dec. 1.

Blaine Liquor and Wine, 638 Peace Portal Drive #102B, Blaine, was approved for a new 422,beer/wine specialty shop license. License no.: 402391. Dec. 1.

Swim Club Bar & Cafe, 1147 11th St., Suite 101, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 423938. Dec. 4.

Discontinued

Peace Arch Corner, 234 D St., Blaine, had a 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license discontinued. License no.: 401517. Nov. 16.

Melvin Brewing, 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham, had a 322, microbrewery license discontinued. License no.: 424670. Nov. 17.

Crazy Bob’s Pizza, 4151 Meridian St., Suite 106, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 074567. Nov. 17.

New York Pizza and Bar, 902 South State St., Suite 106, Bellingham, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 087093. Nov. 20.

Curry House Cafe & Bar, 2034 Main St., Ferndale, had a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license discontinued. License no.: 083341. Nov. 22.

Craft Bar and Grill, 1327 North State St., Unit 2, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 086785. Nov. 29.

Breakwaters, 715 Simundson Drive, Point Roberts, had a 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA only license discontinued. License no.: 407718. Dec. 1.

Blaine Liquor and Wine, 638 Peace Portal Drive #102B, Blaine, had a 422, beer/wine specialty shop license discontinued. License no.: 402391. Dec. 1.

New York Pizza Place, 8874 Bender Road Suite 101, Lynden, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 086125. Dec. 4.