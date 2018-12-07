Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Nov. 26 – Dec. 6

by ehamann

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Whiskeys, En Fuego Management LLC, John Enright, applied to assume a spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license from Whiskeys Burger Bistro, Whiskeys Burger Bistro LLC, at 1304 12th St., Bellingham. License no.: 359135. Nov. 27.

Neighborhood Market, Neighborhood Market Inc, Paramjit, Dalvinder Singh, applied for a new beer/cider grocery growlers, growlers; grocery store – beer/wine license at 2019 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 353253. Nov. 27.

Stank Town Budz, applied to assume a marijuana retailer license from Bellingham Marijuana, YF Holdings LLC, at 5463 Guide Meridian Road, Bellingham. License no.: 4226113. Nov. 29.

Southside, Village Idiot Productions, Inc, Brian P. Taylor, Louise Favier, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 1323 11th ST., Bellingham. License no.: 427735. Dec. 4.

Southside, Village Idiot Productions, Inc, Brian P. Taylor, Louise Favier, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge – license at 1323 11th St. Front C2., Bellingham. License no.: 407016. Dec. 5.

Skylark’s Cafe, 1308-B 11th St., Bellingham, assumed a 4242,spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license. License no.: 072253. Nov. 27.

Studio 8, 2020 E Holly St., Bellingham, added/change of tradename on a 35-, direct shipment receiver – in WA only license. License no.: 403987. Nov. 28.

Don Samuel Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, 5225 Industrial Place, Ferndale, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge license. License no.: 420162. Nov. 30.

Frank-N-Stein Pub, 902 North State St., Suite 105-108, Bellingham, wasd approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 087093. Dec. 4.

The Vault Wine Bar, 277 G St., Blaine, added/changed class/in lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 424134. Dec. 5.

Bonanza Buds, 1215 North Lake Samish Drive Unit. 1, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422930. Dec. 5.

Good Burger, 2054 Main St., Ferndale, had a 442 spirits/br/wn rest service bar, discontinued. License no.: 424149. Nov. 30.

‘Oh’ McDonald Farms, 250 West Axton Road, Bellingham, had a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license discontinued. License no.: 413650. Dec. 3.

Jake’s Western Grill, 8114 Guide Meridian Road Suite C and D, Lynden, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 402495. Dec. 5.