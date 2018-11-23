Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Nov. 9-23

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Hinotes GasUp, Gurpal S. Corporation, Gurvinder Singh, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license from Hinotes Gas Up, Surinder Corporation at 6911 Hannegan Road, Lynden. License no.: 358846. Nov. 9.

Eagle Tree Farms, Kenneth Reed Ingebrigtson, Paul George Ketteridge, Cecilia Marina Prela applied to add/change class/in lieu of a marijuana producer tier 2, marijuana processor license at 6369 Mount Baker Highway Suite A, Deming. License no.: 416683. Nov. 15.

Bald Eagle Golf Club, Bald Eagle Valley Resort Management, Inc, Xiao Dan Luo, Li Zhi Yang, Yan Qui, Zhi Gang Ye, Luping Lu, applied for to add/change class/in lieu of a direct shipment receiver – in WA only; direct shipment receiver – in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license at 1350 Pelican Place, Point Roberts. License no.: 426374. Nov. 20.

Main Street Bar and Grill, MSAJND LLC, Michael J. Crow, Susan V. Crow, applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license, at 2005 Main St., Ferndale. License no.: 355130. Nov. 20.

The Lil Nut Cafe Diner, The Lil’ Nut Food Service, LLC, Rita Nussli, Ron Nussli applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only; beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 330 Cherry St., Sumas. License no.: 423523. Nov. 21.

Approved

Deepwater Botanicals, 5373 Guide Meridian Road Suite D3, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 412154. Nov. 9.

Moga Growers, 5461 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, changed location on a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 427716. Nov. 19.

Kind Green Botanicals, 5411 Guide Meridian Suite B, Bellingham, assumed a 393, marijuana processor license. License no.: 412581. Nov. 20.

Discontinued

Young’s Market Company of Washington, 2106 Pacific St Suite 101-102, Bellingham, had a 334, wine distributor license discontinued. License no.: 419886. Nov. 13.

Columbia Distributing, 2106 Pacific St., Suite 101-102, Bellingham, had a 320, beer distributor license discontinued. License no.: 419885. Nov. 13.

Northwest Organic Nursery, 6283 Noon Road, Suite A, Everson, had a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license discontinued. License no.: 413719. Nov. 16.