Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Oct. 18-Nov. 9

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

M!X, Mix It Up Tasty, LLC, Helen Taylor NEville, Michael Taylor, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine rest – Beer/wine license at 2925 Newmarket St., Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 427469. Oct. 18.

Frank-N-Stein Pub and Sports Bar, Frank-N-Stein PUB LLC, Bradley Thomas Kuykendall, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license at 902 North State St., Suite 106, Bellingham. License no.: 087093. Oct. 19.

JDubs Filling Stations LLC, JDubs Filling Station LLC, John Baker Macfarlane, John M. Defreest, Wendy W. Defreest, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 716 Alabama St., Bellingham. License no.: 427588. Oct. 23.

The Vault Wine Bar, The Vault Wine Bar, LLC, Alan Rene Finston, Joni Michelle Finston, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine;off premises; catering license at 277 G St., Blaine. License no.: 427588. Oct. 23.

Don Sammuel Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, Jose Reta, Jose M. Reta, Bertha R. Reta, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 5225 Industrial Place, Ferndale. License no.: 420162. Nov. 2.

Loomis Trail Golf Course, Lummi Golf Venture LLC, Steve Oliver, applied to assume a direct shipment receiver – in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license from Loomis Trail Golf Club, Columbia Hospitality, Inc, at 4342 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine. License no.: 078000. Nov. 2.

AAA Grower, LLC, applied to assume a marijuana producer tier 3, marijuana processor license from Kelly Grower, Jaswinder Kaur, at 2010 Grandview Road Unit B, Ferndale. License no.: 426454. Nov. 7.

Approved

The Filling Station, 1138 Finnegan Way Suite 311, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 400219. Oct. 18.

Superdave Genetics, Terp Gawd, 2121 King St. Suite B, Bellingham, assumed a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 413223. Oct. 18.

Point Fuel and Pantry, 1557 Gulf Road, Point Roberts, added/changed tradename on a 422, beer/wine specialty shop license. License no.: 072735. Oct. 18.

Dickerson Distributors, 1313 Meador Ave., Bellingham, was approved for alcohol permits on a 320, beer distributor license. License no.: 082224. Oct. 19.

Oracle Acres, 4051 Hammer Drive Suite 103, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 426545. Oct. 23.

Station Social House, 1327 North State St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 427347. Oct. 24.

Jack’s, 219 West Holly St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 426642. Oct. 26.

Breakwaters, 715 Simundson Drive, Point Roberts, changed corporate officer on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 407718. Oct. 31.

Treedom, 2750 Peace Portal Drive, Suite Z, Blaine, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 413920. Nov. 6.

Diesel Propogation, Inc, 6995 Kickerville Road, Ferndale, changed location on a 391, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 420130. Nov. 6.

Agape Research WA, 2002 Valley Highway Suite A, Acme, added fees to a 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413293. Nov. 6.

The Dairy Place, 534 Cherry St., Sumas, was approved for a new 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 076397. Nov. 8.

Cannagenesis, 5473 Guide Meridian Road, Lot A, Bellingham, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 413380. Nov. 8.

Discontinued

Mazatlan Seafood and Grill, 2012 Main St., Ferndale, has a 452, beer/wine rest – beer license discontinued. License no.: 086085. Oct. 22.