Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Oct. 25-Nov. 16

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Nov, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Latitude Restaurants Sunset, Latitude Restaurants Sunset, LP, Jeffrey Peter Holmes, Antonia Louisa Holmes, Clay Gillespie, Joanne Gillespie, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest. Lounge+ application at 1065 East Sunset Drive, Bellingham. License no.: 424620. Oct. 26.

Aslan Depot, Aslan Brewing Company LLC, Jack Currier Lamb, Megan Lee, Patrick Haynes, Frank Trosset, Boe Trosset, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; tavern – beer/wine; off-premises license at 1322 North State St., Bellingham. License no.: 424395. Oct. 26.

Dark Tower Games, Dark Tower Games LLC, Catherine Williams, Nathaniel Harris Williams, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; snack bar license at 1431 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 418776. Oct. 27.

Luxe Thai Cuisine, Luxe Thai Enterprise LLC; Suphaphorn Nuntalogawithoon, applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Luxe Thai Cuisine, Thong Tan Corp. at 5687 Third Ave., Ferndale. License no.: 082816. Oct. 31.

Moga Growers applied to change location of a marijuana producer tier 3; marijuana processor license from 7836 Goodwin Road, Everson to 6757 Hannegan Road, Everson. License no.: 416957. Nov. 6.

Welcome Grocery Store, Patterson Construction Inc; Charles Royal Patterson; Barbara Hubert; applied to add/change class/in lieu of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off-premises license at 5565 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming. License no.: 356425. Nov. 6.

Cap’s, Royal T, Inc.; Aaron Michael Roeder, added/changed class/in lieu of a nightclub license at 209 East Chestnut St., Bellingham. License no.: 350980. Nov. 6.

Club 202, The 202 Club, LLC; Lisa Kang Woo; Ronald Y G Woo applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license at 202 East Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 403987. Nov. 14.

Sweet Bellingham, Sweet Bellingham LLC, Mathew Babick, Nancy Babick, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only; Beer/wine rest – wine; off premises license at 1005 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 425823. Nov. 15.

Approved

Ruckus Room Arcade and Fun Center, 1423 Railroad Ave., Bellingham was approved for in lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 424725. Oct. 26.

Kickin A, 5225 Industrial Place, Ferndale, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 420162. Oct. 26.

Green Dreamer, 40155 Hammer Drive, Suite 103, Bellingham, added fees to a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 413469. Oct. 26.

Cascade Herb Company, 1240 East Maple St., Suite 103, Bellingham added fees to a 394 marijuana retailer license. License no.: 415094. Oct. 26.

Pepper Sisters, 1055 North State St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 077715. Oct. 27.

Peach Arch City Cafe, 658 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 350549. Oct. 27.

Camber, 221 West Holly St., Bellingham. 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine added/changed class/ in lieu of a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 424200. Oct. 30.

Asian Bistro, 1730 Labounty Drive, suite 1, Ferndale, assumed a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 083067. Nov. 1.

Mount Baker Distillery, 1305 Fraser St. #102, Bellingham, was approved for ln lieu of a 351, craft distillery license. License no.: 408496. Nov. 3.

Darling Growers, 3900 Bay Road, Ferndale, added fees to a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 424381. Nov. 3.

Horseshoe Cafe, 113 Holly St. E, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 426, spirits/br/wn rest lounge- license. License no.: 355757. Nov. 7.

Bellingham Cider Company, 205 Prospect St., Suite 103, Bellingham, was approved for a new 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 424718. Nov. 7.

Aslan Depot, 1322 North State St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver – in/out WA license. License no.: 424395. Nov. 15.

Discontinued

Hinotes Corner Grocery, 6912 Hannegan Road Suite 102, Lynden, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 409644. Nov. 7.

Soy House Restaurant, 414 West Bakerview Road Suite 112, Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 402707. Nov. 7.