Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Oct. 4-18

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Oct, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

The Dairy Place, Elena L. Gonser, Michael A. Gonsor, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 534 Cherry St., Sumas. License no.: 076397. Oct. 4.

Green Lion Gardens LLC, applied to change location on a marijuana producer tier 2, marijuana processor license at 1578 Moore St., Suite B, Sedro Woolley. License no.: 412117. Oct. 5.

La Chanterelle Winery, La Chanterelle Winery, LLC, Don Donatas Pocus, Lotte Ann Freeman, applied for a new domestic winery <250,000 addl loc license at 1011 Girard St., Unit B, Bellingham. License no.: 427470. Oct. 7.

Taste of India, Uppal Enterprises LLC, Kamaljit Kaur, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurpreet Singh applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in WA only, beer/wine rest – beer/wine with taproom license at 3930 Meridian St., Suite 107, Bellingham. License no.: 072758. Oct. 9.

Fujisan Sushi, Fujisan Sushi LLC, Lifu Chen, Miaoyu Zhen, applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1216 Harris Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 427535. Oct. 15.

Topnuggs, Frogtree Farms LLC, applied to assume a marijuana producer tier 1, marijuana processor license at 5373 Guide Meridian Road #C1-1, Bellingham. License no.: 413434. Oct. 15.

Whole Foods Market, Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest Inc, Roberta Lynn Lang, Albert Edward Percival, Joseph N. Rogoff, applied to add/change class/in lieu of a direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, grocery store – beer/wine, spirit retailer, beer and wine tasting, spirits sampling license at 1030 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. License no.: 358743. Oct. 15.

Carson Unlimited, Carson unlimited LLC, applied to assume a marijuana processor license at 6481 Portal Way, Ferndale. License no.: 420287. Oct. 16.

Approved

Rawganique, 429 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, was approved for a new 349, direct shipment receiver-in/out WA license. License no.: 426884. Oct. 5.

Chocolate Necessities, 1408 Commercial St., Bellingham, changed location on a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 427516. Oct. 5.

Mix It Up Tasty, 215 West Holly St., Suite 103, Bellingham, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426962. Oct. 8.

Dios Verde, 2425 Salashan Loop Building 2, Ferndale, changed corporate officer on a 392, Marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 412594. Oct. 15.

Chill Out Cafe, 8169 Cowichan Road, Blaine, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 407894. Oct. 16.

Paradise Market, 6476 Mount Baker Highway, Deming, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 353391. Oct. 17.

Club 202, 202 East Holly St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-WA only license. License no.: 403987. Oct. 17.

Discontinued

Chill Out Cafe, 8169 Cowichan Road, Blaine, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 407894. Oct. 16.