Liquor and marijuana licenses, Sept. 29-Oct. 26

26. Oct, 2017

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Manny’s Market, Sony & Noor Inc, Manpreet S. Sidhu, Sandeep K Sidhu, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 2404 Elm St., Bellingham. License no.: 354129. Sept. 29.

The Black Sheep on hooly, CC Food Company, LLC, Charles Kubi, Courtney Kubis, Charles Norman Pasquier, Allison B Pasquier, applied for a new spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 215 West Holly St., Suite H22, Bellingham. License no.: 409503. Oct. 2.

Curry House Cafe & Bar, Sarj LLC, Agyapal Singh Kang, Parmjeet Kaur Kang, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/br/wn rest lounge + license at 2034 Main St., Ferndale. License no.: 083341. Oct. 2.

Sky High Pot Shop, applied to assume a marijuana retailer, medical marijuana endorsement license from Sky High Pot Shop, Ryan’s Real Solutions, LLC, at 6167 Portal Way, Ferndale. License no.: 414749. Oct. 3.

Club 202, The 202 Club, LLC, Gary Richberg, Ronald Y. G. Woo, Lisa Woo, Joel Schmitt, Rebecca Teeter, applied for a new nightclub license at 202 East Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 403987. Oct. 3.

Ruckus Room Arcade and Fun Center, Alpacaderm, LLC, Emmalyn Smith, Collin J Topolski applied for added/change of class/in lieu of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 1423 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. License no.: 424725. Oct. 11.

Asian Bistro, Jjmec LLC, Jianping Chen, Jing Liu applied to assume a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from Asian Bistro, Li and Dong Inc. License no.: 083067. Oct. 11.

Lost Giants Cider Company, Lost Giants Cider Company, LLC, Christopher Lee Noskoff, Amber Noskoff, Bradly Steven Wilske, Abraham Ebert, applied for a new domestic winery < 250,000 liters license at 1200 Meador Ave., Building, Bellingham. License no.: 425660. Oct. 13.

Camber, Tony’s Coffees & Teas, Inc, Marguerite Lyn Baker, Mark Douglas Baker, Martha Jean Elliott, Robert marvin Elliott, Terri Raimondi Elliott, Todd Patrick Elliott, applied for added/change of class/in lieu of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine; off premises license at 221 West Holly St., Bellingham. License no.: 424200. Oct. 17.

Cascade Herb Company Etc, Cascade Herb Company Etc LLC, Charles Justin West, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, beer/wine specialty shop, beer/wine specialty shop growlers, keg sales license at 1240 East Maple St., Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 425702. Oct. 18.

Blaine Liquor and Wine, Dhamivd Enterprises LLC, Dilpreet Kaur Chhuhan, Varinder Singh Dhami, applied for a new beer/wine specialty shop, spirits retailer license at 638 Peace Portal Drive #102B, Blaine. License no.: 402391. Oct. 18.

Hesperides, Evergreen Bay Management, LLC, Geary C. Hayes Jr., Kevin P. Kelly, Lisa A. Loveland, Jesica M. Lester-Hayes applied for a new marijuana processor liceense at 4211 Guide Meridian Suite B, Bellingham. License no.: 412581. Oct. 19.

Terpene Transit, applied to change location on a marijuana transportation license from 2200 Pacific St., Bellingham to 3921 Spur Ridge Lane, Bellingham. License no.: 420418. Oct. 23.

Captain Bellingham, Captain Bellingham Inc, Dae Seob Kim, Ling Yun Zhu applied for a new beer/wine rest – beer/wine license at 300 North Samish Way, Bellingham. License no.: 071613. Oct. 24.

Peace Arch City Cafe, Peace Arch City Cafe, a partnership, Kylie Lauren Bestul, John Steven Quimod, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+, kegs to go license. License no.: 350549. Oct. 25.

Approved

Marigold THC, 1606 Halverstick Road Suite A, Lynden assumed a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 412559. Sept. 26.

Meridian Super Store, 4130 Meridian St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 077709. Sept. 27.

Mambo Italiano Cafe, 1303 12th St., Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license. License no.: 354875. Sept. 27.

Meridian Liquor Store, 4209 Meridian St., Bellingham, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 362536. Sept. 29.

Crazy Bob’s, 5927 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 080605. Oct. 5.

The Orion, #11 East Holly St., Suite 100, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 425281. Oct. 17.

Fort Bellingham Market & Deli, 1383 Marine Drive, Bellingham, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 353841. Oct. 17.

The Loft at Latitude 48.5, 1801 Roeder Ave., Suite 120, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 073222. Oct. 18.

West Coast Cannabis Company, 4161 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, changed location on a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 425738. Oct. 24.

Manny’s Market, 2404 Elm St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 354129. Oct. 24.

Discontinued

Black Forest Steakhouse, 1263 Barkley Blvd #103, Bellingham, had a 424, spirits/br/wn rest lounge+ license discontinued. License no.: 401737. Sept. 29.

Maikham, 1311 North State St., Bellingham, had a 462, beer/wine rest – Beer/wine license discontinued. License no.: 410072. Oct. 16.