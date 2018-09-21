Liquor and marijuana licenses, Sept. 3-21

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Sep, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Chocolate Necessities, Chocolate Necessities Inc., Kevin G. Buck, Anita A. Buck applied to change location of a beer/wine rest – beer/wine license from 1426 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham to 1408 Commercial St., Bellingham. License no.: 407183. Sept. 10.

Approved

Climbing Wolf, 1322 North State St., #102, Bellingham was approved for a new 332, microbrewery license. License no.: 427168. Sept. 6.

Premium Cannabis Producers LLC. 4326 Pacific Highway, Suite C, Bellingham, changed corporate name on a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license. License no.: 417051. Sept. 11.

Cap’s Lounge, 209 East Chestnut St., Bellingham, was approved for in lieu of a 481, nightclub license. License no.: 350980. Sept. 11.

Torre, 119 North Commercial St., Suite 130, Bellingham, assumed a 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 406836. Sept. 12.

Honey Moon, 1053 North State St., Bellingham, was approved for in lieu of a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 085203. Sept. 12.

Lost Giants Cider Company, 1200 Meador Ave., Building 0, Bellingham, changed corporate officer on a 327, domestic winery < 250,000 liters license. License no.: 425660. Sept. 14.

The Smokestack Diner, 210 West Main St., Suite 1A, Everson, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 427181. Sept. 17.

Big Al’s Diner, 234 D St., Blaine, added/changed tradename to a 442, spirits/br/wn rest service bar license. License no.: 401517. Sept. 17.

Mt. Baker Media House, 1230 Bay St., Bellingham, was approved for a new 473, snack bar license. License no.: 427040. Sept. 19.

Discontinued

None reported for this time period