Liquor and Marijuana Licenses, Aug. 27-Sept. 6

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Sep, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied

Hoppa Brewing, Hoppa Brewing Inc., Allison Harper, Jason Harper, Kimberley Harper, Mark Harper, applied for a new microbrewery license at 2039 Moore St., Bellingham. License no.: 427195. Aug. 28.

Arco AM/PM, Lynden, CM Ventures, Inc, Jaswinder S. Mahil, Kulvinder Kaur, Paramjit Bhullar, Palvinder Chhokar, applied to assume a grocery store – beer/wine license at 8247 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. License no.: 078058. Aug. 28.

Rawganique, Rawganique USA, Inc, quo Yong Fu, Klaus Wallner, applied for a new direct shipment receiver-in/out WA, beer/wine rest – Beer/Wine, off premises license at 429 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine. License no.: 426884. Aug. 29.

Hinotes Gasup, Gurpal S. Corporation, Gary Singh, applied for a new grocery store – beer/wine license at 6911 Hannegan Road, Lynden. License no.: 358846. Sept. 5.

Issued

Good To Go Meat Pies, 305 Grover St., Lynden was approved for a new 462, beer/wine rest – beer/wine license. License no.: 426876. Aug. 24.

Front Street Market, 112 Front St., Lynden, assumed a 450, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 403135. Aug. 28.

Casual Cannabis, 3332 Mount Baker Highway, Suite A, Bellingham, added fees to a 390, marijuana producer tier 1 license. License no.: 416032. Aug. 28.

Best Buds Gaming Lounge, 1121 McKenzie Ave., Bellingham, was approved for in lieu of a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 424281. Aug. 28.

Cascade Convenience, 1240 East Maple St., Suite 101, Bellingham, was approved for a new 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license. License no.: 425702. Sept. 1.

Discontinued

Forevergreen, 4654 Guide Meridian, Building D Bellingham, had a 391, marijuana producer tier 2 license discontinued. Aug. 27.

Terra Organica, 1530 Cornwall Ave., Suite 1, Bellingham, had a 350, direct shipment receiver-in WA only license discontinued. License no.: 087992. Aug. 31.