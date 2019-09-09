Litzia LLC welcomes new network engineer

by mathewroland

Filed on 09. Sep, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Josh Mayer will be joining the Litzia tech team as a network engineer. Mayer has experience as an IT account manager, a background in customer-facing positions and five years in the MSP industry. Mayer earned an associate of science in computer information systems at Whatcom Community College and aspires to achieve Microsoft Azure Administrator and MSCA 2016 Server Certifications. He is excited to apply his skill set to the team. As a Certified Microsoft partner Litzia strengthens businesses with a variety of technology solutions. Litzia was established in 2005 and specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses integrate custom information systems into their business operations.