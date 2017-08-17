Local attorney wins award for client satisfaction
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized personal injury attorney Ziad Youssef as one of 2017’s 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction in the state.
Attorneys named to one of the institute’s 10 best lists are selected based on client and/or peer nominations, research and the institute’s evaluation.
Youssef can be contacted at 360-734-0908 and www.mytrafficman.net.
