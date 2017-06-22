Local auto body shop earns new certification and recognition
by ehamann
Filed on 22. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Bellingham’s 1st Class Auto Body has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facility necessary to repair the participating vehicles. The shop is now an recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.
To become certified, the shop passed the rigorous certification process to ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of vehicles. Fewer than 5 percent of body shops across the country meet the requirements.
1st Class Auto Body is located at 4092 Pacific Highway, Bellingham. For more information, visit 1stclassautobody.org.
