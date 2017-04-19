Local businesses, nonprofits celebrate Earth Day with downtown block party

Sustainable Connections, the Bellingham Farmers Market, Boundary Bay Brewery and Aslan Brewing are taking over Railroad Avenue on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Vendors will line the block in front of Boundary Bay Brewery, and the Farmers Market will be in full swing. There will be live music, local food and games. The party will focus on reducing food waste. Food waste is the biggest stream of waste in the U.S. Forty percent of all food produced is wasted, costing $160 billion each year.

Aslan and Boundary Bay will be pouring Captain Planet IPA and Cedar Dust IPA, and donate the proceeds to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and Whatcom Trail Association.

For more information, visit https://sustainableconnections.org/events/earth-day-block-party-love-your-leftovers/.