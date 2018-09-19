Local businesses support fundraiser for peace

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Local businesses have pledged a portion of their sales to support the Whatcom Peace and Justice Center on Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace. Businesses participating in the first annual Drink and Dine for Peace event include Brandywine Kitchen, Cafe Akrotiri, The Mount Bakery, Camber, Culture Cafe at Kombucha Town, Stones Throw Brewery and Daisy Cafe.

For more information, as well as an up-to-date of which businesses are participating, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1482939641851248/.