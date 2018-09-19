Local businesses support fundraiser for peace
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Local businesses have pledged a portion of their sales to support the Whatcom Peace and Justice Center on Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace. Businesses participating in the first annual Drink and Dine for Peace event include Brandywine Kitchen, Cafe Akrotiri, The Mount Bakery, Camber, Culture Cafe at Kombucha Town, Stones Throw Brewery and Daisy Cafe.
For more information, as well as an up-to-date of which businesses are participating, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1482939641851248/.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.