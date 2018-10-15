Local heating and A/C company launches training school

by
Filed on 15. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Barron Heating and Air Conditioning recently launched Barron Technician School at its Ferndale campus.

The school is seeking apprentice and journey-level HVAC, electrical and plumbing candidates. Job candidates accepted by Barron Technical School are paid for their classroom, lab and on-the-job training. Employees are reimbursed for continuing education units and fees for trade-specific licensure.

Barron Heating has locations in Ferndale, Burlington and Marysville. Approximately 130 employees serve customers in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, San Juan and Snohomish counties.

Barron Heating’s Ferndale location is at Pacific Industrial park at 5100 Pacific Highway. For more information about Barron Technician School, call 360-676-1131 or visit https://www.barronheating.com.

