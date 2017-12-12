Local insurance agent launches charity initiative

by ehamann

Bellingham’s Nancy Leavitt, of American Family Insurance, has launched her Quotes for Community campaign, which will run through December.

Her office will donate $1 for every quote issued. This year, funds will benefit Support Officers of Whatcom County. Support Officers are specially trained civilian volunteers who respond to 911 calls where there has been, or is likely to be, a fatality. They hope to positively impact families in the community experiencing a tragedy, as well as the first responders who serve them.

Leavitt runs her Quotes for Community campaign each June and December. This past June, her office raised $150 for Animals as Natural Therapy and the Technology Alliance Group of Northwest Washington scholarship fund. The amount raised was also matched by the American Family Insurance parent company.

