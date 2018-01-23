Local manufacturer donates more than $2,000 in toys and books to Seattle Children’s Hospital

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Bellingham manufacturer Trayvax donated more than $2,000 in toys and books to the Seattle Children’s Hospital over the holiday season.

The wallet and outdoor gear manufacturer beat its previous donation by $500. This year Trayvax enlisted the help of neighboring business McEvoy Oil, which donated $1,000, and Signs Plus, which brought an assortment of wrapped toys. Village Books and Fairhaven Toy Garden offered discounts so even more books and toys could go to the hospital.